Ahead Of Trump's Visit, Agra Gets A Makeover With Beautification Of Roads

Ahead of the much-awaited and widely discussed visit of US President, Agra is attaining new makeovers with beautification of streets with the help of authorities. The US President Donal Trump will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on February, 24, following which he will travel to Delhi.

READ: UP: Agra DM, police brief on details of US President Trump's visit to Taj Mahal on 24 Feb

All the beautifications and preparations are being monitored by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Taj city. As per the news agency ANI, the chief executive engineer Rajiv Rathi said, "Work-related to infrastructure development has been completed. Now, we are focusing on cleanliness and beautification of streets".

The District Magistrate (DM) Prabhu Narain Singh said that at least 3,000 artists have been invited to present colorful cultural programs for welcoming Trump.

READ: Uttar Pradesh: Internet clampdown in Agra for 34 hours, services to be restored on Friday

On the way of Trump from Kheria airport to the East Gate of the Taj, the artists will perform Ramlila, Raslila, Kala Alha and Nautanki from Bundelkhand.

Agra DM said, "We have identified 21 spots where stages will be set up for different kinds of cultural programs on February 24".

The city has been deployed with 5,000 security personnel and 10 paramilitary companies. The Superintendent of Police (SP) stated, "Sniper points have been identified. A total of 4,000-5,000 security personnel deployed at several points throughout the designated route. CCTV cameras placed across the city".

READ: Yogi Adityanath to visit Agra to review preparations ahead of Trump's visit

At various places, artworks welcoming the US President Trump and the first lady Melania Trump have been put up. Billboards with taglines like "Grand welcome of India's best friend to the city of Love-Agra" and "Strong leadership, strong country", are seen across the route. The roads of Agra are decked up with several billboards of photographs of the US President and the first lady Melania Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Image Credits: PTI