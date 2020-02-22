'Howdy, Modi' Organisers Hope 'Namaste Trump' Will 'strengthen Bilateral Relations'

As India ramps up for the United States President Donald Trump's maiden trip to India, the organisers of 'Howdy, Modi' have extended their wishes to the people behind 'Namaste Trump'. Visiting India for the first time while being in the office, Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump will be arriving on February 24 in Gujrat.

The Texas India forum that organised 'Howdy, Modi' in Houston has said on February 22 that they know the “level of hard work that Namaste Trump organisers must be putting" for their event on February 24 in Ahemdabad and hope to contribute towards the improvement of US-India ties. Jugal Malani, the convenor of Houston event also said that the team looks forward to seeing the results of their labour in a few days. The official statement further added that Trump's visit to India has provided another opportunity for “improving the bilateral relationship” between both countries.

The organisers which hosted a crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans in Texas, are also hopeful the two-day visit will play a role in the strengthening of a strategic partnership which can further lead to “economic prosperity and world peace”. Texas India Forum is also hopeful for a trade deal between Trump and PM Modi would generate new jobs in both, India and the US and will cross the current bilateral trade worth $145 billion. The people behind Howdy, Modi believe that events like theirs and Namaste Trump contribute towards those goals. Meanwhile, according to reports, thousands of people are expected to greet Trump for a roadshow leading to the rally at the world's largest stadium with a capacity to accommodate 110,000 spectators.

We send our best wishes to the organizers of #NamasteTrump and look forward to a successful visit by @realDonaldTrump to India at the invitation of @narendramodi. This invitation happened in Houston and we are proud to contribute to a stronger bond between the US and India. pic.twitter.com/AStQN6ZWrx — Texas India Forum (@howdymodi) February 22, 2020

India gears up for Trump's visit

The government is 'revamping' the country before US President and First Lady fly in. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will be building a half kilometre, four-foot wall along the road that connects Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. The purpose of the wall is to hide the approximate 500 kutch houses in the Dev Saran or the Saraniyavaas slum area. According to reports, Ahmedabad has a 'stray dog problem' and the Cattle and Dog Nuisance Control Department (CDNCD) has now been appointed to capture any stray dog or bull they see roaming around the streets. The Gujarat government is reportedly also spending roughly 80 crores on the beautification process which includes painting walls with a message of harmony between the United States and India.

#NamasteTrump



Walls opposite Motera Stadium are being painted with images of PM @narendramodi Ji and US President Donald Trump ahead of US President's visit to Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/sFdMVTgtJ3 — Dr. Rutvij Patel (@DrRutvij) February 18, 2020

