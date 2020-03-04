J&k To Set Up Data Collection Centres For Tourists From Coronavirus-affected Countries

Amid the increase in number of positive coronavirus cases in India, The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday informed about forming data control centres at Srinagar and Jammu, to collect information about foreign tourists coming from coronavirus affected nations.

The Department of Information and Public Relations for the government of Jammu-Kashmir also took to their official Twitter handle and informed about setting up dedicated 24/7 data control centres.

Dedicated 24x7 Data #Control Centres established at Srinagar and Jammu to receive the information of travellers coming from the affected #countries. For further transmitting same to the districts for earliest tracing.@kansalrohit69 @ANI @PIB_India @ddnews_jammu — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) March 4, 2020

The department also informed about identifying two passengers with a travel history to Italy and South Korea and shifting them to the GMC Jammu Hospital for sample testing.

100% self declaration starts in J&K :2 passengers with travel history to Italy/South Korea identified; symptomatic passenger shifted to GMCJammu for quarantine & sample testing: asymptomatic passenger instructed for home quarantine as per protocol. — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) March 4, 2020

Coronavirus death toll crosses 3,000, 28 confirmed positive cases in India

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addressed a press conference and stated that till now there are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India and added that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus. The Health Minister also released an updated travel advisory.

Meanwhile, over 3,000 people have been killed globally after being infected with the virus. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. While most of the cases are from the Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

