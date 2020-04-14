Joe Biden Rallies Democrats After Being Endorsed By Bernie Sanders; Reiterates 'Unity'

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden thanked Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' endorsement to be the party's candidate for the US Presidential elections scheduled to take place in November this year. Sanders joined Biden in a virtual campaign on Monday evening (local time) and announced that he will be backing the former Vice President.

Biden rallies Democrats

In a tweet after the rally, he posted a tweet captioned 'UNITY' and addressing supporters of Sanders, he stated that he sees them, hears them, and understands the urgency amongst the citizens to end President Trump's tenure in the White House.

During the virtual campaign, Sanders said, "I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse.” After endorsing Biden, Sanders said that he will be backing the former in every way he can in order to limit President Trump to just one term of the White House. Sanders added that the two have had issues over which they differ but agreed on the fact that they will fight together on a number of issues to win the elections. Sanders ended his campaign five days ago on April 8 after the primary votes swung towards Biden in South Carolina.

Biden, 77, has already made some overtures to progressives by embracing aspects of Sanders’ and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s policies. The day after Sanders exited the race, Biden came out in support of lowering the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60 while pledging to cancel student debt for many low- and middle-income borrowers. He’s also previously embraced Warren’s bankruptcy reform plan.

