Missile Fired At Us Funded By Previous Regime: Trump Hits Out At Obama Over Iran's Attack

In a direct attack on former President of the United States of America Barack Obama, current President Donald Trump in his press conference has said that Iran has fired at the military bases in Iraq housing thousands of US troops with the missiles that were made available to them by the previous administration. "Missiles fired at us were made available to them by funding from the previous regime", said Trump.

The American President conducted a press conference in response to the multiple missiles attacked on the US air bases in Iraq and said that no American soldier or Iraqi was injured in the attack. Trump's statement was in contradiction to Iran's claim of killing 80 in the attack. Trump added that his government will impose powerful economic sanctions on Iran. Trump also spoke of the US' readiness to work towards peace as against his earlier threat of targeting 52 eminent sites in Iran including sites of cultural importance, if Iran retaliates. The reference to the Obama administration's funding was to the erstwhile 'Iran Deal' to prohibit the country from enriching Uranium and making nuclear weapons - one that Trump had backed out of, and following the assassination of General Soleimani, Iran had as well.

Iran's retaliation to Soleimani's death

Earlier in the day, Iran launched over a dozen missiles at Iraq's military bases of Al-Asad and Erbil, that house thousands of US and coalition forces. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian state television claimed that 80 Americans were killed in the airstrike contradicted by Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi who stated that no casualties had been reported.

The longstanding US-Iran conflict

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as the Iranian General was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday. Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday. Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed.

