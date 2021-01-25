Bernie Sanders Glad Over Mittens Memes, Uses Popular Image For Fundraiser To Feed Millions

US Senator Bernie Sanders on January 24 said that he was ‘happy’ to have gone viral, calling his inauguration meme on mittens a ‘good thing. He is now raising money for charity from the iconic image. The Vermont senator was perched solitary, adhering to social distancing in a cross-legged posture in the likeliness of a tired uncle at a bar, donning a Burton coat, mask, handmade mittens and a scowl. The image, that intrigued the internet worldwide, turned to meme fodder as people photoshopped Sander transporting him across time and space, into the iconic paintings, historical moments, anime art covers, popular Hollywood as well as Bollywood movies, New York City subways, fashion shows, even replacing Tom Cruise with Bernie for a Top Gun sequel, taking off on a fighter jet.

The internet really can be magical pic.twitter.com/Jrwkj2twii — Ashley Holub, PhD (@ashtroid22) January 21, 2021

However, the 79-year-old superimposed senator turned meme fest into an opportunity as he told CNN affiliate WCAX, that he has now launched a campaign store that is selling sweatshirts featuring his popular meme photo for a fundraiser. The proceeds from the donations would be allocated for ‘Meals on Wheels’ programs in Sander’s home state of Vermont which would provide food stamps for old age, vulnerable senior citizens on a low wage. Priced $45, the sweatshirt made in the US and union printed, with Sander’s popular mittens meme emblazoned on it is currently selling with ‘overwhelming demand’, according to the website.

[Credit: Stores.berniesanders.com]

.@BernieSanders talks about his mittens and coat "You know in Vermont, we dress warm, we know something about the cold, and we're not so concerned about good fashion, we want to keep warm. And that's what I did today." pic.twitter.com/FiTCLpn95m — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 20, 2021

Campaign a 'tremendous gift’

Apparently, the image that has turned into an internet sensation and inspired memes worldwide has dramatically helped to provide meal services for those in need. Age Well foundation’s CEO Jane Catton told CNN that the campaign fundraiser from Bernie Sanders’ meme was a ‘tremendous gift’, adding that the center couldn’t be more grateful. Meanwhile, in a response that Live streamed on Twitter, Sanders said: "In Vermont, we know something about the cold. We are not so concerned about good fashion, we want to keep warm". Therefore, Vermont senator was donning mittens and a practical brown coat as he was captured candidly by the Washington-based photojournalist Brendan Smialowski.

