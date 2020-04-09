The Debate
Donald Trump Blames Warren For Bernie Sanders' Exit From Democratic Primary Race

US News

US President Donald Trump blamed Elizabeth Warren for Bernie Sanders ending his democratic primary campaign for 2020 presidential elections on April 8.

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump blamed Elizabeth Warren for Bernie Sanders ending his democratic primary campaign for 2020 presidential elections on April 8. After Sanders announced the suspension of his campaign on Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter claiming the Vermont Senator would have won most of the states on Super Tuesday.

Trump suggested a conspiracy of Democrats and Democratic National Committee (DNC) behind the ending of Sanders' campaign. The US President even offered Sanders supporters to come to the Republican party in a bid to gain those voters who are furious with the so-called Democratic establishment.

Read: 'Would Have Won Almost Every State': Trumps Responds To Bernie Sanders' Exit

'Winning struggle ideologically'

Joe Biden, whom Sanders called a “very decent man” while announcing the campaign suspension, has now become the presumptive Democratic nominee for the presidential elections. During the announcement, Sanders said that they are winning the struggle ideologically as well as generationally.

“The future of this country is with our ideas,” said the Vermont Senator referring to the progressive movement.

Read: US: Joe Biden & Bernie Sanders Demand Freeze On Rent Payments, Evictions Across Country

Senator Warren thanked Sanders for relentlessly fighting for America’s working class and said that they will together keep working to hold the wealthy accountable to the people.

The Democratic National Convention will be held from July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Republicans will hold their National Convention from August 24-26 in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, the race for the White House will now be primarily between Trump and Biden.

Read: Biden Becomes Prersumptive Democratic Nominee As Sanders Quits US Prez Race

Read: Bernie Sanders Suspends 2020 Democratic Presidential Campaign; Paves Way For Joe Biden

