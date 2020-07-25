Bernie Sanders Slams 'hypocrite' Elon Musk For Opposing US Govt's Stimulus Package

Senator Bernie Sanders has slammed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for opposing stimulus package by the US government that would support millions of Americans amid COVID-19 pandemic. Sanders not only called SpaceX CEO “hypocrite” but also said that the latter has received several billion dollars in the corporate welfare. But, the US Senator added, that when a package by US government is set to provide millions of unemployed US citizens from receiving $600 every week amid the global health crisis, Musk has said it is not in the “best interests of people”. Sanders took to Twitter on July 25 while replying to Elon Musk’s tweet and called it “pathetic”. He even noted how Tesla CEO's wealth spiked in the last four months while the joblessness in the country escalated due to coronavirus outbreak.

What a hypocrite. Elon Musk has received billions in corporate welfare from U.S. taxpayers. Now he wants to stop 30 million Americans who lost jobs from receiving $600 a week in unemployment benefits, while his wealth has gone up by $46.7 billion over the past 4 months. Pathetic. https://t.co/hECaTul3ZI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 24, 2020

Elon Musk’s objection with US govt’s package

While all eyes are on the United States government’s new stimulus package that would ais the plunging economy, Elon Musk called it “another” package that goes against the interests of people. The criticisms by the SpaceX and Tesla CEO came as the US Senate is planning to roll out its proposal for the next stimulus package. Instead, Elon Musk said he would like to see only direct payments included in a new relief bill.

After criticising the stimulus package and saying that the package was more beneficial to some, the Tesla CEO then said that he supported the concept of universal basic income adding that the goal of government should be to maximize the happiness of the people.

Another government stimulus package is not in the best interests of the people imo — Elon Musk 🌹 (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the Republican US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that US Government has put in place the “framework” for CARES 2 that would deliver “more relife” to the US citizens. He even informed taht the package would be introduced in the upcoming week. "Republicans want to send a second round of direct payments to American households," McConnell wrote in a press note on Thursday.

The CARES 2 will propose $3 trillion worth of economic support for individuals and businesses struggling with the recession prevailing in the country due to a continuous rise in the COVID-19 cases. The package aims at sending direct payments to people in August to mitigate their personal and financial needs.

The CARES Act provided Kentucky and our nation with the tools to endure the first phase of the coronavirus crisis. But America’s fight continues, so Congress’s support for our people must continue as well. CARES 2 will focus on three things: Kids, jobs, and healthcare. pic.twitter.com/l70w1h7jF0 — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) July 24, 2020

