Biden Administration Unveils Harsh Proposal To Tackle Migrant Crisis At Mexico Border

Tens of thousands of migrants who arrive at the border between Mexico and the United States could soon be in jeopardy after the latter unveiled a proposal to intercept illegal crossings. On Tuesday, the Biden administration rolled out a proposal that would allow the US to mostly reject asylum to migrants arriving at the southern border without first getting protection in a country they passed through.

The move is a slight replication of an attempt by former US President Donald Trump that could not go into effect after being blocked in court. The latest rule poses several challenges to asylum-seekers of various nationalities except for Mexicans, who do not need to pass through another country to reach the United States.

According to The New York Times, not abiding by the new restrictions would result in quick deportation. Migrants will have to request protection from another country, or alert authorities at the border via a mobile application about their decision to seek asylum.

The proposal, which will come into effect after 30 days of public comment, marks one of the US government's most stringent crackdown on unlawful crossings. Once it comes into force, it would significantly hamper those escaping from persecution in other nations. “The Biden administration’s proposed rule would send asylum seekers back to danger, separate families, and cost lives, as human rights advocates have been asserting for weeks,” said Jane Bentrott, counsel at immigrant rights nonprofit Justice Action Center.

Critics accuse Biden of following Trump's footsteps

Some have called the move contradictory, as Biden began his presidential term by vowing to have a humane approach in tackling the migrant crisis, a sharp contrast to his predecessor Donald Trump. The ex-president launched a string of harsh policies, including the separation of migrant minors from their parents.

While the Biden administration initially set out to be lenient while addressing the crisis, the sharp surge in migrants fleeing dwindling economies like Haiti, Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua prompted it to take more strong measures. “It is in direct contravention of President Biden’s campaign promises to reverse Trump’s racist, xenophobic immigration policies, and give all folks seeking safety a fair shot at asylum,” Bentrott said.