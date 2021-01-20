Biden-Harris Inauguration 2021: How Inaugurations Work In The US? Who Administers Oath?



The inauguration of 46th US President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to take place around 10:00-10:30 PM (IST) or 11:30 AM (ET) on January 20 amid concerns of potentially armed protests across the nation. However, unlike the traditional swearing-in ceremony in the US, this year would witness an unusually limited event with COVID-19 pandemic.

The historic swearing-in ceremony for Biden and first woman US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be one-of-a-kind with a mixture of virtual and in-person attendees owing to the alarming situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The ceremony, which will be held outside the US Capitol just weeks after the stunning attack by Trump supporters, is also taking place after a chaotic transition with Trump still left to congratulate his successor.

How do inaugurations work in the US?

The United States constitutions do not call for any pageantry but Biden has to say the following words that are mentioned in the constitution at noon on January 20 (local time): “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Biden is expected to swear in by Chief Justice John Roberts at noon ET on the West Front of the US Capitol after Harris is sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Following the riots inside the federal building, the inauguration will be scaled down but the security is ramped up with more than 25,000 National Guards and thousands of local law enforcement officials.

It is even a custom for presidents-elect to have employed Bibles. While former US President Barack Obama used two at the same time, Theodore Roosevelt did not use any. Further, even though there is no compulsion for the incoming president to deliver an inaugural address, Biden is expected to do it following the swearing-in ceremony.

Where to watch the inauguration?

The 59th Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala harris will be broadcasted at all major American networks including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS. Further, the event will also be live-streamed on bideninaugural.org/watch/ along with the social media channels of Biden Inaugural Committee including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and even Twitch. Other viewers can also choose to watch the swearing-in ceremony on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD), AT&T DIRECTV (Channel 201).

