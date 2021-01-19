Biden-Harris Inauguration Day: Fewer People, More Guards; How 2021 Event Will Be Different

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn-in tomorrow in a toned-down event. This will be the first swearing-in ceremony in US history when an inauguration celebration has been curtailed, largely due to COVID-19 concerns, but also because of the January 6 insurrection. The security near the Capitol Hill and the White House has been beefed up ahead of the inauguration day.

No gathering at National Mall

President-elect Joe Biden himself has said that there won't be as many people present during the inauguration day as it used to be before. He has urged his supporters to stay at home and watch the swearing-in ceremony live on television, keeping in mind the COVID-19 restrictions. The National Mall, where supporters of presidents-elect from all over the country used to flock on the day of the inauguration day, will remain closed tomorrow.

Only 1,000 tickets sold

According to reports, viewing stands this year will not be erected particularly because of the risks associated with large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The sale of tickets will be much smaller than in previous years as only 1,000 tickets will be given out as compared to up to 2,00,000 in 2017, when Trump was inaugurated. Congressmen will be allowed to bring only 1 guest along with them on January 20 because of the curtailed event this year.

Biden cancels rail journey

Meanwhile, Biden has cancelled the rail tour from his home state Delaware to Washington DC on January 20 due to security concerns. Biden has taken the two-hour rail journey every day from Delaware to DC for more than 40 years that he has been in Congress. He had planned to do the same on Jan 20, but it has been called-off due to security concerns.

National Guards take charge

Thousands of National Guards have been deployed in Washington DC ahead of the inauguration day to keep a check on the security. The January 6 riots and the storming of the Capitol Hill building by supporters of President Trump, when a joint session was underway to certify Biden's win, has exposed the poor security in the Capital. National Guards have been deployed to help local police and ensure a safe and orderly transition on Jan 20. Biden and Harris are expected to be inaugurated by noon local time on Jan 20.

