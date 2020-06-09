Joe Biden Opposes Protestors' Call For Police Defunding, Pushes For Reforms Instead

The Democratic candidate for US 2020 Elections Joe Biden on Monday opposed the demands to 'Defunding the police'. Speaking to an international media, Biden made it clear that he does not support defunding of the police force but instead is in favour of conditioning federal aid to the police -- based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness.

The Democratic candidate, in a statement, further said that he supports funding for better training, body cameras, and community policing. Earlier, Biden had called for investing $300 million in policing. "Defunding the Police" is a term used by the protesters and activists who are demonstrating against police brutality that lead to the tragic death of George Floyd. The protestors are seeking measures to eliminating or cutting spending on police departments.

Trump opposes defunding the police

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump who will face off with Biden for the US 2020 Presidential elections on Monday has also opposed the 'defunding the police' proposal. Taking to Twitter, Trump stated that this year has seen the lowest number of crimes in the country. He further added that he wants "Law and Order".

This year has seen the lowest crime numbers in our Country’s recorded history, and now the Radical Left Democrats want to Defund and Abandon our Police. Sorry, I want LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Biden Officially Clinches Presidential Nomination

Former US Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday, June 6, secured the delegate threshold to officially clinch the Democratic presidential nomination for general elections in November.

While Biden has been the presumptive Democratic nominee for months after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders withdrew from primary elections, his latest series of wins across the US helped him secure 1,991 unpledged delegates necessary to officially clinch the nomination. This comes at a time when the US is witnessing widespread anti-police protests under the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

George Floyd's Death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

