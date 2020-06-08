Biden Attacks Trump On His Main Poll Plank; POTUS Says 'I Built World's Greatest Economy'

The Democratic candidate for the 2020 elections Joe Biden on Monday slammed US President Donald Trump during his campaign speech. According to him, Trump is only rewarding wealth over work. However, he added that the country needs to build an economy that rewards work, not just wealth.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a video of his speech where he said, "All we hear coming out of White House these days is calls for more tax cuts for big investors and big corporations. Well, they didn't build this country. The middle class built this country. And Unions built the middle class-- that's who I fight for. If Trump continues to put the interests of CEOs and shareholders ahead of American workers, we are never going to get where we need to be in this country." He further added, "Look, every American has a choice to make in November, not simply who they are going to have as a President of Senators or congresspeople, but what kind of country do we want to be. What kind of economy do we want and who will it serve?"

In another tweet, the Democratic Presidential candidate said the United States of America is at an "infection point". Giving a choice to the people of the country, he added that they can either choose Trump's "poisonous rhetoric and divisive politics" for the next four years, or take a step forward.

We need to build an economy that rewards work — not just wealth. pic.twitter.com/NANxlpk538 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 7, 2020

Our nation is at an inflection point. We can choose four more years of Donald Trump's poisonous rhetoric and divisive politics — or we can take the next great step forward. pic.twitter.com/AbLAYAUsZx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 7, 2020

Trump, meanwhile, has been making big boasts about his primary plank - America's Economy.

I built the greatest economy in the World, the best the U.S. has ever had. I am doing it again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Biden's attacks on Trump

Biden has mounted several attacks on Trump and recently in the past few weeks, he has called him “dangerously unfit” to lead America. Further, in order to support his claim, the Democratic nominee also cited the words of top military leaders in the country who have criticized Trump. According to Biden, when it comes to the economic crisis, “Donald Trump either doesn’t know what’s going on, or he just doesn’t care.” On June 5, Biden attributed the job crisis in the country to the "Failure of Donald Trump."

Let’s be clear about something: The depth of this job crisis is not attributable to an act of God — but to the failure of a President. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 5, 2020

Biden Officially Clinches Presidential Nomination

Former US Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday, June 6, secured the delegate threshold to officially clinch the Democratic presidential nomination for general elections in November. While Biden has been the presumptive Democratic nominee for months after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders withdrew from primary elections, his latest series of wins across the US helped him secure 1,991 unpledged delegates necessary to officially clinch the nomination. This comes at a time when the US is witnessing widespread mostly anti-police racial parity 'Black Lives Matter' protests over the killing of George Floyd.

