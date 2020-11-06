US Election 2020: Armed Man Arrested For Alleged Plot Of Attacking Counting Center

While the counting is still ongoing in key battleground states in US Election 2020, police have reportedly arrested an armed man in Philadelphia for allegedly orchestrating an attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center on the night of November 5 (local time). As per the New York Post report, as unrest begins to rock the United States and results are awaited, an arrest was made following a tip regarding a group of people from Virginia reaching the convention centre where the counting is still happening.

Moreover, the law enforcement officers seized a weapon from the vehicle in which the accused person was travelling. The timing of arrest coincides with the incumbent Donald trump’s lead narrowing and Democratic Challenger Joe Biden being projected to already have won 264 electoral votes. Even though the US media reports are left to call the results of five key states, it appears that Biden is going to emerge victorious in the road to 270. In Pennsylvania, Trump is leading the state by a very thin margin and more than 90 per cent votes are reportedly counted.

Secret Service sent to Delaware for Biden

As the Democratic Challenger Joe Biden appears to ace the road to 270 electoral votes in US Election 2020, Secret Service will reportedly send extra agents to protect him for a possible victory speech. Sources told the Washington Post that reinforcements will also be assigned to Delaware, where the former US President’s campaign is headquartered at a riverfront convention centre as votes are still being counted in the five battleground states while incumbent Donald Trump has been fueling baseless claims about ‘major voter fraud’ in the United States.

As per reports, the agents were dispatched on learning that Biden planned to remain in the same centre in Willmington on November 6. While he recently gained a lead of hundreds of votes in the key state of Georgia, it is likely that the Democratic Presidential Nominee could reach 270 electoral cotes required to become the 46th US President. Even though the Secret Service is yet to staff him with the protection given to presidents-elect, Biden is getting added security. However, both the Biden campaign and the Secret Service have not given any statement on the move.

