US Election results won't affect India-US relations hints MEA, cites 'strong foundations'

Ahead of the 2020 US Election results, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava spoke about India-US relations. He stated that the ties between the two countries are based on 'strong foundations' and will not be affected by the result of the US election. He further added that the 'comprehensive global strategic partnership has a very strong bipartisan support' from the United States.

"Like everybody else, India was also awaiting the US election results but India-US relations rest on strong foundations, and our relations encompass cooperation in every possible sphere, extending from strategic to defence to investment, to trade, to people-to-people ties," said MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava while speaking at his weekly media briefing on Friday. "The comprehensive global strategic partnership had very strong bipartisan support in the US, and successive presidents and administrations had raised the level of this relationship even higher," he added.

Read | US Election 2020: Trump Says, 'If You Count Legal Votes I Easily Win'; Asks SC To Decide

Read | Pentagon Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman Denies Reports Of Mark Esper's Resignation

"Sense of satisfaction"

Earlier on October 29, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had commented on India-US relations and said that the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue included discussions on several domains and provided a 'sense of satisfaction' that the bilateral partnership between the countries continued to grow in all sectors which include energy, defence, trade as well as education. He also spoke about how India-US are working on 'multilateral formats' to engage in national security related matters. MEA's Anurag Srivastava further added that the focus of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was the 'stability and prosperity' of the Indo-Pacific region' as well as the cooperation in terms of India's entry at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member from January 2021 onwards.

Read | US Election Results 2020 LIVE: Biden Gains Lead In Pennsylvania, Georgia To Recount Votes

Read | US Election 2020: Secret Service Sent To Delaware To Ramp Up Biden's Security

US Elections 2020

The US Presidential elections for 2020 ended on November 3 but the results have not yet been announced. As the vote-counting continues Democratic candidate Joe Biden seems to have taken the lead over the Republican candidate and current US President Donald Trump in several states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan and Wiscon along with several others. This has taken Biden closer to the magical number of electoral college votes, 270, that he needs to win the US Presidential elections. As the Democratic Presidential candidate gains considerable lead over the Republican Presidential candidate in several key battleground states, Trump has been channelling the vote counts in crucial states of Michigan and Wisconsin citing 'irregularities' as the several counties of the two states did not allow the President's team to witness the counting process. While Georgia is set to recount the votes to ensure 'accuracy' Trump and Republicans continue to claim 'voter-fraud' and accuse Democrats of trying to 'steal the elections'. Currently, Joe Biden has taken the lead with 253 electoral college votes against Donald Trump's 213 votes, as per the recent updates by CNN.

Read | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Happy With Results, Despite Loss Of Seats

Read | Biden Inches Close To Victory; Edges Past Trump In Georgia, Pennsylvania

(With inputs from ANI & AP)