Biden's Margin Of Victory Surpasses Six Million Votes While Trump Refuses To Concede

Amid the transition chaos, US President-elect Joe Biden’s margin of victory over Republican incumbent Donald Trump surpassed six million votes on November 20. According to CNN, while Trump has repeatedly refused to concede, the former vice president has won nearly 80 million votes, which is more than any US presidential candidate in history by a considerable margin. Trump, on the other hand, has reportedly received nearly 74 million votes.

According to US media projections, Biden has won the November 3 election and he is ultimately projected to get 306 electoral votes while Trump gets 232. The US president has refused to concede the race, has made false claims about widespread voter fraud with no evidence and attempting to undermine the democratic process. Irked with the outcome of the election, Trump also claimed he “won” the race to White House. Lambasting the media for ‘assuming’ that Biden will descend to the US Presidency, Trump said that his side is not even being shown.

The President and his allies are attempting to cast doubt on the entire voting process and have refused to cooperate in a transition power. The General Services Administrator Emily Murphy has also refused to formally start the presidential transition, blocking the Democratic leader’s team from accessing millions of dollars in taxpayer funds and other resources. Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien, however, said that he will ensure a “professional transition” to the team led by Joe Biden.

Biden warns of dire consequences

Biden’s team, on the other hand, has warned the delay has real-world consequences to national security and their coronavirus response. Last week, Biden warned that many more Americans are at risk of dying from COVID-19 if Trump continues to refuse to coordinate with his transition team. Biden called for co-ordination in a bid to tackle the unprecedented pandemic. He even called Trump’s refusal to acknowledge he lost the election, despite calls to do so from both sides, “totally irresponsible”.

Biden’s recent remarks marked his toughest comments to date on Trump’s failure to acknowledge his election loss and cooperate with the incoming administration for a peaceful transfer of power. The 46th President-elect has emphasised the importance of being briefed on White House efforts to control the pandemic and distribute prospective vaccines. While Trump is working on its own distribution plan, Biden’s chief of staff indicated that his transition team will proceed with their own planning separately because of the obstruction.

(Image: AP)

