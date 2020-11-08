Bill Clinton Takes Veiled Jibe At Donald Trump; Congratulates Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

Former United States President Bill Clinton took to his Twitter handle as he congratulated Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their US Presidential election victory. In a tweet, he said, “America has spoken and democracy has won”. After massive campaigns from both sides, the US witnessed a very close election battle between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden which went on for days after polls closed on November 3.

Read: Joe Biden: From Being One Of The Youngest Senators To Oldest President

America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020

Biden and Harris emerge victorious

With record mail-in ballots being polled amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the results were inconclusive on November 3, as millions of ballots remained to be counted. Biden broke Barack Obama's record of 2008 elections getting over 70 million votes, as the polls saw the highest voter turnout since 1908. As he inched closer to victory, he maintained 'Every vote must be counted'. After the winner was announced with Pennsylvania being the deciding state, President-elect Joe Biden assured the citizens that he will be a 'President for all Americans', while adding that work going forward 'will be hard' referring to his promise to tackle Coronavirus from Day one. Taking to Twitter he said that he will keep the faith that has been placed in him.

Read: Conceding? Trump's First Response After Joe Biden Is Declared 2020 US Election Winner Out

Harris made history by becoming the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first woman of South-Asian origin to become the vice president of the US. Even prior to the election result she had already made history by becoming the first Asian-American to be chosen as a vice presidential nominee; she was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father at Oakland in California. While the vote counting was under process, Trump had filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted. He also moved the Supreme Court to halt the counting of ballots received up to three days after the election, while alleging massive election fraud which has been quashed by the election commission.

Read: US Election 2020: #TrumpIsLosing Trends On Twitter As Joe Biden Edges Toward Win

Also Read: Joe Biden Talks About 'responsibility' As 46th US President As He Edges Closer To Victory

(Image Credits: AP)