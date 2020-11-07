Joe Biden Talks About 'responsibility' As 46th US President As He Edges Closer To Victory

Eying victory in the November 3 presidential elections, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden recently talked about his 'responsibility' as the 46th US President which would be to not differentiate between the citizens. While addressing the Americans nearly three days into the US Election 2020 from Delaware, Biden called for unity and said that citizens should put the anger behind them and tackle the problems that the United States has to deal with especially amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"We must put the anger and the demonization behind us. It's time for us to come together as a nation and heal," Biden said in his home city of Wilmington along with running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris.

"My responsibility as president will be to represent the whole nation," he added.

While the entire nation is desperately waiting for the results to be officially declared, the COVID-19 situation in the US is according to Biden “skyrocketing”. As the Democratic Presidential Nominee addressed the nation late-night, the total deaths due to the novel coronavirus infection have surpassed 236,000 and total cases are more than 9.7 million including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and four other senior officials. Biden said that his administration will put a plan about dealing with global health crisis on “day one”.

"I want everyone to know that on Day One, we are going to put our plan to control this virus into action, Biden said.

"That can't save any of the lives that have been lost, but it will save a lot of lives in the months ahead," he added.

'We're going to win' says Biden

Meanwhile, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden addressed the Americans on November 7 from Delaware and assured, “we’re going to win” and called for unity. As opposed to Trump, who claimed baseless victories in some US states, the former US Vice President said that he won’t announce victory but cited the numbers projected by media networks.

Biden said “numbers tell it’s clear” before mentioning the situation in Georgia, the key battleground state where he was trailing on November 6 but acquired a lead in the road to 270 electoral votes. The Democratic Presidential Nominee has predicted 300 electoral votes but as of now, according to the projection by the Associated Press, Biden is at 264 with Trump trailing at 214.

Tune in as I address the nation on the current state of the race. https://t.co/w0er4issEk — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

