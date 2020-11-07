US Election 2020: #TrumpIsLosing Trends On Twitter As Joe Biden Edges Toward Win

As the wait continues for the official results of US Election 2020 and incumbent Donald Trump has already questioned the democratic process and Democratic Challenger Joe Biden is leading the race, netizens are celebrating Trump’s projected defeat with viral hashtag #TrumpIsLosing. This is also the third time in the last three days that a Trump-related hashtag has caught trend on the microblogging website after #TrumpIsALaughingStock and #TrumpMeltdown. Mostly triggered by Biden supporters, Americans who are delighted on Trump’s possible departure from the White House are posting memes, cartoons, GIFs and other reasons to prove how it is “good thing”.

The Decision Desk HQ became the first outlet to call for the victory of Democratic Challenger Joe Biden to become the 46th US President. It projected Biden to get 49.64% votes as opposed to US President Donald Trump's 49.21% with a margin of 28,836 votes. As per the Associated Press projection, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden is leading the race to the White House and is closer to the 270 mark with 264 electoral votes and US President Donald Trump is currently trailing at 214. Here are some of the posts under #TrumpIsLosing -

have a really good day warga twitter hshshshshsh 🥺❤️. #TrumpIsLosing 😂 pic.twitter.com/7Rr1Qi8tgI — bedazzledbae_ (@bedazzledbae_) November 7, 2020

TWICE ‘Feel Special’ is currently trending together with the hashtag #TrumpIsLosing. A Once used the song as a BGM to a Bernie Sanders video.



What is happening???@JYPETWICE #TWICE https://t.co/uSSKPwXQGI — Twiceujjang (@Twiceujjangg) November 7, 2020

'We're going to win' says Biden

Meanwhile, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden addressed the Americans on November 7 from Delaware and assured, “we’re going to win” and called for unity. As opposed to Trump, who claimed baseless victories in some US states, the former US Vice President said that he won’t announce victory but cited the numbers projected by media networks.

Biden said “numbers tell it’s clear” before mentioning the situation in Georgia, the key battleground state where he was trailing on November 6 but acquired a lead in the road to 270 electoral votes. The Democratic Presidential Nominee has predicted 300 electoral votes but as of now, according to the projection by the Associated Press, Biden is at 264 with Trump trailing at 214.

Joe Biden said, "We don't have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it's clear," Biden said from Wilmington, Delaware. "We are going to win this race. Just look at what has happened since yesterday."

