Bill Gates Says COVID-19 Vaccine Should Reach Those Who Need, Warns Of 'deadlier Pandemic'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has called for ‘equity in global distribution’ of drugs and vaccines for COVID-19 that has rocked the world since last six months after originating from China. In a video conference organised by the International AIDS Society, Gates said that the drugs and vaccines should be prevented to be gone to the “highest bidder”. If the cure of the deadly disease which has taken over 559,000 lives globally do not reach the needy, the coronavirus outbreak would be more ‘long, unjust and deadlier’ according to the Microsoft co-founder. Meanwhile, the coronavirus infections have now surpassed 12.4 million across the globe as per Johns Hopkins University tally.

Bill Gates, “If we just let drugs and vaccines go to the highest bidder, instead of to the people and the places where they are most needed, we'll have a longer, more unjust, deadlier pandemic."

“We need leaders to make these hard decisions about distributing based on equity, not just on market-driven factors," he added.

While there are hundreds of vaccine trials in place by several countries that can contribute to containing the drastic spread of the novel coronavirus, the American business magnate acknowledged the underlying concern of richer countries to acquire most promising medicines. According to international media reports, European and American governments have invested billions of dollars in research into COVID-19 and its medicines or vaccines. This has further prompted concerns that when the suitable vaccine is developed by the medical professionals, the biggest scoop would be acquired by wealthy nations resulting in Developing countries to remain without the cure of COVID-19.

“We have our work cut out for us, but I remain optimistic that we will defeat #COVID19 and we will continue to make strides against #AIDS and other health crises.” - @BillGates #COVIDconf pic.twitter.com/ssevF3dBuw — IAS - International AIDS Society (@iasociety) July 11, 2020

Bill Gates on coronavirus outbreak in US

Just weeks ago, Bill gates had noted that the situation of coronavirus outbreak in the United States is “more bleak” than he would have predicted. With over 3.1 million total COVID-19 cases in the country and 134,000 deaths, Gates had previously said in an interview with an international media outlet that the US is “not even close” to doing enough in the battle against the global health crisis. He also compared the progress in the US with that of other countries and noted it is “possible” to vigorously ramp up the coronavirus testing. However, according to the American business magnate, the US lacked ‘leadership messages and coordination’ that an individual would have expected.

