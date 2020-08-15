US: BLM Protesters In Seattle Ask White Residents To 'give Up' Their Homes; Watch Video

In recent footage going viral on social media, a group of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters can be seen demonstrating in a White neighbourhood in Seattle and asking residents to give up their homes claiming the lands historically belonged to Black people. The video shared on Twitter, shows one of the protesters yelling at the residents to 'give up' their homes saying that they bought the lands from Black people for less than what it was worth back then, while another protester from the crowd shouts, "Open your wallet."

The video of the protesters that stormed the residential area was live-streamed on social media. "I used to live in this neighborhood and my family was pushed out and you’re sitting up there having a good time with your other white friends," one of the protesters can be heard saying in the viral video. Another demonstrator claims that the residents living there work for Amazon and that the founder Jeff Bezos is part of the problem too. Seattle, like most of the United States, has been witnessing protests for the past few months over racial injustice and police brutality.

Protests rattle US

Protests across the United States erupted in May after an African-American man named George Floyd was brutally murdered by a Caucasian police officer Derek Chauvin. The officer pressed Floyd down with a knee on his neck and remained in the position for more than 8 minutes. A video of the incident went viral, where Floyd could be seen urging the police officer to let him go as he is not able to breathe. Chauvin only let Floyd go when the paramedics arrived at the scene, but it was already too late.

