Michael Bloomberg Camp Responds To Trump's Insults With 'fake Hair', 'obesity' Jibe

US News

After US President Donald Trump mocked Michael Bloomberg over his height, the Democrat leader’s camp hit back with ‘fake hair’ and ‘pathological liar’ insults.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Michael Bloomberg

After US President Donald Trump mocked Mike Bloomberg over his height, the Democrat leader’s camp hit back with terms like ‘fake hair’ and ‘pathological liar’. Speaking to Fox News at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Trump had targeted Bloomberg when Sean Hannity asked the US President about his views on the 77-year-old Democrat. 

Trump said that one “can be short” and there’s “nothing wrong” in it but Bloomberg wants a box for the debates to stand on. Trump asked why the Democrat leader should be entitled to get a box and questioned whether everyone else can get a box.

Read: Donald Trump Credits Daughter Ivanka For Job Creation, Netizens Call It 'a Lie'

Trump’s latest attack on Bloomberg over his height pushed the latter’s campaign team launch barbs on the US President over his physical appearance. Bloomberg spokesperson Julie Wood said that the US President lies about everything including his “fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan”.

Read: Donald Trump Lauds Kansas City Chiefs And The 'Great State Of Kansas' For Super Bowl Win

Bloomberg responds

Bloomberg also responded to Trump’s remark while speaking to reporters in Los Angeles. The Democratic Party primary for 2020 presidential elections said that he stands twice as tall as he does on the stage that matters and added that this is what happens when somebody like him “rises in the polls”.

Bloomberg adviser Tim O'Brien went on to say that one can only putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video, and somebody else’s credit card if someone gets inside Donald Trump’s head. Bloomberg's campaign has extensively focused on criticising the US President with mild insults to get under his skin.

Read: Trump Administration Blocks Mails On Ukraine Aid To Protect Information On Prez's Role

Read: US Senate 'has Died' As It Sets Stage For Donald Trump's Acquittal

Published:
COMMENT
