Michael Bloomberg Camp Responds To Trump's Insults With 'fake Hair', 'obesity' Jibe

After US President Donald Trump mocked Mike Bloomberg over his height, the Democrat leader’s camp hit back with terms like ‘fake hair’ and ‘pathological liar’. Speaking to Fox News at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Trump had targeted Bloomberg when Sean Hannity asked the US President about his views on the 77-year-old Democrat.

Trump said that one “can be short” and there’s “nothing wrong” in it but Bloomberg wants a box for the debates to stand on. Trump asked why the Democrat leader should be entitled to get a box and questioned whether everyone else can get a box.

Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do), or other Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair! It’s all the Fake News Media, and that’s why nobody believes in them any more. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Trump’s latest attack on Bloomberg over his height pushed the latter’s campaign team launch barbs on the US President over his physical appearance. Bloomberg spokesperson Julie Wood said that the US President lies about everything including his “fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan”.

Bloomberg responds

Bloomberg also responded to Trump’s remark while speaking to reporters in Los Angeles. The Democratic Party primary for 2020 presidential elections said that he stands twice as tall as he does on the stage that matters and added that this is what happens when somebody like him “rises in the polls”.

Donald Trump said he was going to bring change to this country.



He did.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4vcIycilow — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 3, 2020

Bloomberg adviser Tim O'Brien went on to say that one can only putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video, and somebody else’s credit card if someone gets inside Donald Trump’s head. Bloomberg's campaign has extensively focused on criticising the US President with mild insults to get under his skin.

