Donald Trump Lauds Kansas City Chiefs And The 'Great State Of Kansas' For Super Bowl Win

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers with 31-20 score to win their first Superbowl trophy in 50 years, President Donald Trump congratulated the winners on his official Twitter handle. However, there was one small mistake in his congratulatory tweet.

Trump went on to congratulate them for representing the state of Kansas but The Kansas City Chiefs are a professional American football team based in Kansas, Missouri. Their stadium is located 7 miles from the Kansas-Missouri border.

Although, the tweet was quickly deleted and Trump posted another tweet in which he has made the correction. The corrected tweet prompted divided opinions on the US President's mistake.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Netizens divided over Trump's mistake

Mr President, it doesn't matter what state you say, here in Kansas City we are all members of the #ChiefsKingdom



Both Kansas and Missouri are proud of our @Chiefs !!



CHAMPS BABY! — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 3, 2020

The fact the POTUS doesn’t know where Kansas City is is in fact disturbing — ET (@Ethical_Troll) February 3, 2020

Donald Trump, as President of the United States, didn’t know that the Kansas City Chiefs were from Missouri and actually thought they were from “the Great State of Kansas.” That means he doesn’t really watch football and just pretends to care about the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ATunoqVhYM — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 3, 2020

Chiefs win their first Superbowl in 50 years

The Chiefs entered the contest as overwhelming favourites but found themselves trailing 10-20 by the end of the third quarter. However, just as it seemed that the league's best defence - the 49ers would come out on top in Miami, Patrick Mahomes led-Chiefs engineered a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

After a relatable decent showing by the Chiefs in the opening three quarters, their offence sprung to life in the final quarter going 21-0. They scored three touchdowns in a span of just five minutes, with 49ers struggling massively to keep up with the onrushing Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes finished the game having completed 26 of 41 passes for 286 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Fellow teammate Travis Kelce and running back Damien Williams combined for further three touchdowns to end their 50-year wait for a Super Bowl title.

MVP.

AFC Champion.

Super Bowl Champion.

Super Bowl MVP.

Youngest QB to win MVP and Super Bowl.@PatrickMahomes is special. #SBLIV #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/0AYtD9TPxp — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

