Donald Trump Lauds Kansas City Chiefs And The 'Great State Of Kansas' For Super Bowl Win

US News

Donald Trump congratulated Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers with 31-20 score to win their first Superbowl trophy in five decades.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers with 31-20 score to win their first Superbowl trophy in 50 years, President Donald Trump congratulated the winners on his official Twitter handle. However, there was one small mistake in his congratulatory tweet.

Trump went on to congratulate them for representing the state of Kansas but The Kansas City Chiefs are a professional American football team based in Kansas, Missouri. Their stadium is located 7 miles from the Kansas-Missouri border.

Although, the tweet was quickly deleted and Trump posted another tweet in which he has made the correction. The corrected tweet prompted divided opinions on the US President's mistake.

Netizens divided over Trump's mistake

 

 

 

Chiefs win their first Superbowl in 50 years

The Chiefs entered the contest as overwhelming favourites but found themselves trailing 10-20 by the end of the third quarter. However, just as it seemed that the league's best defence - the 49ers would come out on top in Miami, Patrick Mahomes led-Chiefs engineered a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

After a relatable decent showing by the Chiefs in the opening three quarters, their offence sprung to life in the final quarter going 21-0. They scored three touchdowns in a span of just five minutes, with 49ers struggling massively to keep up with the onrushing Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes finished the game having completed 26 of 41 passes for 286 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Fellow teammate Travis Kelce and running back Damien Williams combined for further three touchdowns to end their 50-year wait for a Super Bowl title.

Published:
COMMENT
