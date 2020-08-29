Boeing Seeking To Increase Black US Employees Throughout The Company By 20%

American manufacturer Boeing has expressed a desire to increase black employees by 20 per cent in addition to mandating a benchmark for hiring people of colour. In a memo that was released on August 28, the company CEO Dave Calhoun asserted that they "had work to do" referring to the racial justice.

Boeing had previously tried to raise a voice against gender discrimination and committed to improving diversity in the company. However, this marked the first time stalwart defence contractor made a decision regarding racial inequality which gained traction after the killing of George Floyd.

To establish a think tank

In a memo that was released on the 57th anniversary of civil rights leader Martin Kuther King Jr’s “I have dream” speech, the company told employees that the company was seeking to establish an internal racial justice think tank to guide its policies. Earlier in June, a “black” manager at the company complaint of racial symbols at his work station. Following which the company launched an international investigation and referred it the police.

This comes as Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old unarmed African-American was shot in the back at least seven times by a police officer in Wisconsin. Once again highlighting the deeply rooted problem of racial violence in America, the shooting sparked protests from the basketball league. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has publically criticised the basketball league's decision to support the Black Lives Matter movement. This week, the Milwaukee Bucks chose to strike and boycott their first-round playoffs Game 5 against the Orlando Magic after Blake's shooting. While Trump remained tight-lipped about Blake's brutal shooting, he chose to slam the NBA after the move to postpone the games as a form of protest over police brutality.

