Kamala Harris Dances In The Rain At Florida Campaign Rally, Netizens Call Her 'boss Lady'

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris broke into a little dance in the rain and the Twitter users can not keep calm. From calling it the “best thing on the internet” to saying that’s “what a boss looks like”, the short clip showing Harris grooving while holding an umbrella has taken the internet by storm. Saying “rain or shine”, democracy doesn’t wait for anyone, the California Senator was captured thoroughly enjoying while light dancing in front of the voters in Florida on October 20. She herself shared her image from the campaign rally where the supporters were also seen enjoying the music.

Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one. pic.twitter.com/DMimsHbmWO — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 19, 2020

Watch video:

Here’s Sen. Harris today in Florida: pic.twitter.com/z2lxKMJ89e — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2020

Netizens call her ‘boss lady’

On October 20, Harris had resumed the election campaign after she had halted for a few days because two of her staffers tested positive for COVID-19. Harris, on Monday, had campaigned in Orlando and Jacksonville with her dancing being the highlight. From Senator’s niece to people creating GIFs, several Twitter users said that she can “make anyone happy”. While one said “this is the vice president I need”, someone added that Kamala Harris would make the “coolest” VP ever in America. Most people united to say that California Senator is the true definition of “boss lady”.

Boss lady — Ayo Alabi (@ayoalabi99) October 20, 2020

This video of @KamalaHarris dancing in the rain might be the best thing you’ll see on the internet today pic.twitter.com/435Jw99RUX — Mitali Modi (@mmodi93) October 19, 2020

I am absolutely unable to get over this video of @KamalaHarris dancing in the rain in chucks. pic.twitter.com/TD38hUISN2 — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 19, 2020

coolest vp. ever. — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 20, 2020

The only candidate I want to see dancing! — yallthisiscrazy (@Jonibyoung) October 19, 2020

She’s dancing in the rain and Trump couldn’t even go to honor American soldiers killed in France in WW2 because of drizzle. — Paul Stoner (@SouthernBlueDog) October 19, 2020

Unlike the Kamala Harris receiving "all the love" on the internet for her dance moves, netizens were left divided over US President Donald Trump breaking into a brief dance at a massive rally in Florida and Pennsylvania. Following his COVID-19 diagnosis, when trump resumed his reelection campaign just two weeks after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and told his supporters in Sanford, near Orlando that he is “immune” to COVID-19.

Florida campaign rally’s highlight became Donald Trump breaking into dance to The Village People’s YMCA. While the crowd cheered and the song was pumping on the loudspeakers, the US President did his so-called trademark dance, that includes pumping his fists and moving his legs. Soon after the video from Florida of Trump dancing caused a stir on the internet, the US President repeated the same at Pennsylvania.

