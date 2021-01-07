Cabinet Members Discuss Donald Trump's Removal After US Capitol Chaos: Reports

In the aftermath of US Capitol Siege on January 6 (local time) engulfing the capital in chaos, the members of out-voted US President Donald Trump’s cabinet discussed the possibility of removing Trump from the office. Some American media outlet reported that cabinet members discussed the 25th amendment to the US constitution. The 25th amendment allows removal of the US President by vice president and cabinet if he is proven “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office”.

Invoking the amendment would require US vice president Mike Pence to lead the entire cabinet in a vote to remove Trump. CNN quoted unnamed Republican leaders saying that the 25th amendment had been discussed and even described the outgoing US President as “out of control”. Even though, reportedly nothing formal has been presented to pence, media outlets cited ‘multiple’ sources that the talks took place on the unprecedented move.

The discussions of Trump’s cabinet members came after at least 17 lawmakers wrote to Vice President Mike Pence calling for Trump's removal from power. The letter was sent by leaders of the Congress like Ted Lieu, Pramila Jayapal, Hank Johnson and others. "For the sake of democracy, we emphatically urge you to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from power. President Trump has shown time and again that he is unwilling to protect our Democracy and carry out the duties of the office," the letter read.

US Capitol seize: ‘Dark day for America’

What should have been just the next step in the democratic process of US elections in the country turned out to a ‘dark day for America’ with thousands of Trump supporters swarming inside the US Capitol. Both House and Senate had convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Even though the federal building has now been secured, at least four people have died, 52 have been arrested and over a dozen police officers have been injured in the violence.

The entire world watched when Trump supporters broke inside one of the most iconic American buildings engulfing the city in chaos. As per reports, it was shortly after 1 PM ET on January 6 that pro-Trump protesters pushed through the barriers set up along the building and some even called the officers “traitors” for doing their job. As per law enforcement officers’ account, nearly 90 minutes afterwards, the demonstrators got into the building. Following which house and Senate doors were blocked.

Further, an armed standoff even reportedly took place at the House front door around 3 PM ET, and police officers had their guns drawn at an individual who was trying to breach it. Police reportedly said that both law enforcement and Trump supporters had deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the US Capitol building. DC police also said that two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee.

