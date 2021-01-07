IN PICS: Violence, Chaos, Guns Drawn As Pro-Trump Supporters Invade US Capitol

Quick links:
A mob invaded US Capitol shouting “Where are they?” at Congress. Police officers rushed with guns drawn inside the House of Representatives.
Trump supporters, in a crowd of dozens, barged the halls of the Capitol, bearing Trump flags and pounded on doors.
The mob, in a brazen attempt, to undercut democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House in two weeks, organized chaotic protests.
Guns were drawn. A woman was shot and killed by police, and three others died in apparent medical emergencies.
Rotunda reeked of tear gas. Glass were shattered. Pro-Trump mob took over presiding officer’s chair in the Senate, the offices of the House speaker and the Senate dais.
Mob posed for photos in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one with his feet propped on a desk in her office, another sitting in the same seat Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump told his morning crowd at the Ellipse that he would go with them to the Capitol, but he didn’t. Instead, he sent them off with incendiary rhetoric.
“If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump said inciting his supporters. “Let the weak ones get out,” he went on. “This is a time for strength.”
Police said they recovered two pipe bombs, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee, and a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun.
Trump, in a video posted 90 minutes after lawmakers were evacuated, told the insurrectionists “We love you. You’re very special,” asking them to go home.
Heavily armed officers brought in as reinforcements started using tear gas in a coordinated effort to get people moving toward the door.
Lawmakers hid from intruders seeking to overturn a national election that barged into the building with coercion, chanting slogans such as "Stop the Steal".
Video footage also showed officers letting people calmly walk out the doors of the Capitol despite the rioting and vandalism.
Security forces combed the halls for stragglers, pushing the mob farther out onto the plaza and lawn, in clouds of tear gas, flash-bangs and percussion grenades.