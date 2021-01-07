Last Updated:

IN PICS: Violence, Chaos, Guns Drawn As Pro-Trump Supporters Invade US Capitol

Four dead after supporters of US President Trump stormed into US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, forcing Congress to evacuate building.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
US Capitol under siege
1/17
AP

A mob invaded US Capitol shouting “Where are they?” at Congress. Police officers rushed with guns drawn inside the House of Representatives. 

US Capitol under siege
2/17
AP

Trump supporters, in a crowd of dozens, barged the halls of the Capitol, bearing Trump flags and pounded on doors.

US Capitol under siege
3/17
AP

The mob, in a brazen attempt, to undercut democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House in two weeks, organized chaotic protests. 

US Capitol under siege
4/17
AP

Guns were drawn. A woman was shot and killed by police, and three others died in apparent medical emergencies.

US Capitol under siege
5/17
AP

Rotunda reeked of tear gas. Glass were shattered. Pro-Trump mob took over presiding officer’s chair in the Senate, the offices of the House speaker and the Senate dais.

US Capitol under siege
6/17
AP

Mob posed for photos in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one with his feet propped on a desk in her office, another sitting in the same seat Vice President Mike Pence. 

US Capitol under siege
7/17
AP

“Where are they?” Trump supporters demanded in a crowd of dozens roaming the halls of the Capitol.

US Capitol under siege
8/17
AP

Trump told his morning crowd at the Ellipse that he would go with them to the Capitol, but he didn’t. Instead, he sent them off with incendiary rhetoric.

US Capitol under siege
9/17
AP

“If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump said inciting his supporters. “Let the weak ones get out,” he went on. “This is a time for strength.”

US Capitol under siege
10/17
AP

Police said they recovered two pipe bombs, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee, and a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun.

US Capitol under siege
11/17
AP

Trump, in a video posted 90 minutes after lawmakers were evacuated, told the insurrectionists “We love you. You’re very special,” asking them to go home.

US Capitol under siege
12/17
AP

Heavily armed officers brought in as reinforcements started using tear gas in a coordinated effort to get people moving toward the door.

US Capitol under siege
13/17
AP

Lawmakers hid from intruders seeking to overturn a national election that barged into the building with coercion, chanting slogans such as "Stop the Steal".

US Capitol under siege
14/17
AP

Video footage also showed officers letting people calmly walk out the doors of the Capitol despite the rioting and vandalism.

US Capitol under siege
15/17
AP

Security forces combed the halls for stragglers, pushing the mob farther out onto the plaza and lawn, in clouds of tear gas, flash-bangs and percussion grenades.

US Capitol under siege
16/17
AP

Only about a dozen arrests were made in the hours after authorities regained control. 

US Capitol under siege
17/17
AP

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota told media that he looked out the windows and could see how outmanned the Capitol Police were.Trump supporters clashed with police. 

