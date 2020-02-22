California Man Finds 70-pound Beehive Under His Garden Shed With Over 150,000 Bees

A California man was shocked to discover a sprawling 70-pound beehive housing nearly 150000 honeybees under the floorboards of his shed. Herb Herbert told the media that he noticed a few bees flying in and out of a small hole at the bottom of his shed two years ago. Herbert said that the bees seemed to have disappeared during the winters but again returned back in the summer. He added that he would often come across 20 and 30 bees buzzing outside his house at any time. But after getting fed up of the bees he finally hired a bee-removal company last week to clear up the flooring in his shed, he was stunned at what they found.

READ: Climate Change Is Causing Bumblebees To Disappear, Says Study

70 pound beehive found

The experts revealed that a massive 70-pound beehive stretching roughly 30 inches long and housing nearly 150000 honeybees was found from his house. Some media outlets published videos that showed the enormous hive attached to the floorboards. It was all covered by thousands of buzzing bees, as per the reports. Herbert told media that he had no idea from where the bees came from. He added that it was massive. According to the media reports, the bees were unharmed during the removal process. The report added that the Bee Nice Wildlife Management managed to safely relocate the entire hive and all of the bees inside it.

READ: Study Shows Bees May Struggle In Higher, More Frequent Winds Caused By Global Heating

Population of bumblebees sharply decreasing

A recent study showed that the population of bumblebees is sharply decreasing in North America and Europe due to the adverse impacts of climate change. Bumblebees play a crucial role as pollinators for flowers and some agricultural crops. This specific kind of bees of the genus Bombus are becoming extinct and are no longer found in Canada. As per the National Geographic reports, these have become endangered in the US. Bombus is the only extant group in the tribe Bombini. The study was published in the journal, Science which found that bumblebees have become less abundant in areas due to rising temperatures.

READ: US Man Registers A Swarm Of Bees As Emotional Support Animals

READ: 'B': The New Instagram Influencer Trying To Save Bees From Extinction