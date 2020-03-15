California: Disneyland To Donate Excess Food Due To Closure Of Theme Park

Amid the constant battle to fight coronavirus, Disneyland on March 13 announced that it will donate all the excess food from its resort while the parks will remain closed. This comes as the deadly COVID-19 has infected over 162,467 and killed nearly 6,068 people across the globe.

In a blog post, Kyleigh Johnson, External Communications Manager, Disneyland Resort wrote,

"During the temporary closure of Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will be donating excess food inventory to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. The excess inventory of dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals would be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, whose mission is to end hunger in Orange County."

Johnson also said that Disneyland Resort has implemented a food donation program since 2014 to support the local community. The resort also has a food scraps division program to reduce food waste, which is a massive contributor to hurting the environment, international media added.

Disney Parks closed

Disneyland on March 13 sent out a statement where they revealed that they will shut down operations due to coronavirus. It also stated that they will close parks in its Disneyland Resort in California, Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland Paris. In the statement, Disney revealed that will continue to pay the employees of the organisation during the closure. The statement also said that there have not been any reported cases of coronavirus at Disneyland Resorts.

“After carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month".

A spokesperson from Walt Disney also said that due to the caution and the safety of the guests, they will be closing down the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort. As per reports, this will be the fourth time that Disneyland has closed ever since its opening on July 17, 1955. The first time Disneyland was shut was due to President John F. Kennedy's passing away as he was assassinated in 1963.

