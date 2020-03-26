'Corona Challenge': Man Tests Positive For COVID-19 Days After Licking Toilet Bowl

California based TikTok personality claimed that he had contracted coronavirus just days after posting a video of himself licking a toilet bowl for a nauseating online challenge, international media reported. The 21-year-old Larz reportedly posted footage of himself in a hospital bed on March 22 admitting that he had tested positive. This comes as the deadly virus pandemic has now gripped all 50 states of the US, infecting more than 68,211.

It comes just two days after Larz who goes by the social media handle GayShawnMendes, posted a video of himself running his tongue across a public toilet as part of a bizarre “Coronavirus Challenge” on social media. The craze seen mainly on TikTok spurred users to post footage of themselves licking everything from toilets to grocery store produce. It wasn’t clear whether Larz’s apparent infection was linked to the stunt.

'Coronavirus challenge'

Pioneering the "coronavirus challenge" popular TikTok model called Ava Louise licked toilet seat inside an airplane washroom before posting the video. In the six-second video, that Ava Louise shared on her Twitter account, she added the caption, “Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane”.

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 🥰😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

According to reports, besides grabbing the headlines for her dirty act, Ava Louise also managed to mint $4,000 from the stint. She has reportedly revealed that she had in fact, made sure to disinfect the toilet seat with Clorox before going on to lick it. She also added that she was happy her video was making around on the internet. Louise had earlier appeared on the show, Dr. Phill. She also has 19,000 followers on TikTok and 150,000 followers on Instagram.

Image Credits: Unsplash

