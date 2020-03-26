WATCH: Suspected Coronavirus Patient Taken Into Custody From Passenger Train In Pakistan

Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in Pakistan, a suspected coronavirus patient has been taken into custody from passenger train in the country. While new cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan, there have been 7 deaths.

'Height of quackery?' Pak PM Imran Khan's aide tells nation 'Coronavirus is not deadly'

Coronavirus in Pakistan

The country has so far reported nearly 1,000 cases from the COVID-19 infection. The nationwide tally of the COVID-19 patients has soared to 990 with 410 cases in Sindh; 110 in Balochistan; 296 in Punjab; 78 in K-P; 80 in Gilgit-Baltistan; 15 in Islamabad; and one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as per reports in local news channels. The National Disaster Management Authority has said that so far 7 people have died due to the novel coronavirus and 18 recovered. Pakistan has suspended all domestic flight operations until April 2 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. after , authorities said on Wednesday.

Pak suspends domestic flights as coronavirus cases rise to 990

Imran Khan Refuses Complete Lockdown

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 22 ruled out complete lockdown in the country, saying it will create chaos and urged people to self-quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Addressing the nation as cases of the novel coronavirus surged across the country, Imran Khan reiterated that lockdown will create chaos as more than 25% of people were living below the poverty line and their lives will be shattered. He said the situation in Pakistan does not call for a lockdown yet.

“Let me first tell you what a complete lockdown is. It means imposing a curfew and locking people in their homes,” said Imran Khan. We cannot afford complete lockdown as it will create massive unrest, he said, adding that the situation in the country is not as bad as in Italy or France. If the condition was similar to that of Italy, I would have imposed a lockdown, he said.

Passengers trains suspended to prevent spread of virus

Pakistan suspends six civil servants over a selfie with a Coronavirus patient