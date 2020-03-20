'It's Not Racist At All': Donald Trump Defends His 'Chinese Virus' Remark

US President Donald Trump justified his branding of the novel coronavirus pandemic as the "Chinese Virus" on March 19, disregarding criticism that the label is racially offensive and inaccurately depicts the global nature of COVID-19.

As per White House reports, Trump told the media present at the coronavirus task force’s daily news briefing that it is not racist at all as the disease comes from China. Trump on Wednesday shared three controversial Twitter posts and also wrote that he would hold a news conference to discuss an announcement by the Food and Drug Administration "concerning the Chinese Virus".

For the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you. The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the “borders” from China - against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

I only signed the Defense Production Act to combat the Chinese Virus should we need to invoke it in a worst case scenario in the future. Hopefully there will be no need, but we are all in this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

WHO warns against calling COVID-19 "Chinese Virus"

According to the reports, the World Health Organisation officials have warned against labelling COVID-19 as "Chinese virus" as it could unintentionally lead to racial profiling.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the executive director of WHO’s emergencies program, said at a news conference, "Viruses know no borders and they don’t care about your ethnicity, the color of your skin or how much money you have in the bank. So it’s really important we be careful in the language we use lest it lead to the profiling of individuals associated with the virus".

According to the international media reports, the WHO officials intentionally gave the virus a generic name to avoid stigmatising a country or particular group and chose a name that does not refer to a geographical location, animals, an individual or a group of people. The CO stands for corona, the VI for virus and the D for disease. COVID-19 was first detected late last year.

