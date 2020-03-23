Coronavirus: US Reports More Than 30,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

US Public Health Systems has recorded more than 30,000 confirmed coronavirus positive cases in the country as of Sunday, March 22. According to the reports, 414 have died in the US and with 8,149 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number includes cases from all 50 states, Washington DC and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases.

Trump criticised China

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has criticised China for being ‘very secretive’ about the coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, he has also claimed that the United States and the world would have better prepared if China had given the world ‘advanced warning’ about the impending crisis. Trump made the comments during a press conference on March 21.

As per reports, Trump also denied reports that US intelligence had warned about the coronavirus in January itself. He further claimed that America only found out about the virus when it came out publicly. The US President claimed that China was not at all a beneficiary of the coronavirus epidemic and that they had gone through hell but he wishes that China would have been more open and shared information about the virus earlier.

The US President has been holding news briefings with the American press almost every day and each of those briefings lasts more than an hour. Trump told reporters that he shares a very good relationship with President Xi Jinping of China but had been very disappointed that Beijing was ‘dishonest’ and ‘slow’ in alerting the world about the virus.

