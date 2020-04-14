Donald Trump Gets Into Heated Argument With A Reporter During COVID-19 Briefing

US President Donald Trump on April 13 got into a heated argument with a news reporter after she asked him to clarify why the United States did not respond to coronavirus in February. The exchange between Trump and the reporter took place during the US President's daily coronavirus briefings at the White House. The reporter asked Trump to clarify what his administration did after enacting a travel ban on foreign nationals from China in February.

The reporter asked, "The time that you bought, the argument is that you didn't use it to prepare hospitals, you didn't use it to ramp up testing. What did you and your administration do with the time the travel ban bought you?" Donald Trump lashed out at the reporter calling her 'fake' and said that her channel has a lower approval rating than it ever had before. Trump then shifted the focus by condemning Joe Biden and the Democratic party for criticising his travel ban in February.

THERE ARE NO WORDS. pic.twitter.com/6KzWNmaemb — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 13, 2020

Donald Trump also played a video during the press briefing to show what his administration has done to contain the virus outbreak in the United States. The video comfortably jumps from January to March without showing much from the month of February, except for that one day when the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said it was shipping out testing kits.

Coronavirus outbreak

The United States is the most affected country in the world with over 5,87,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 23,000 deaths so far. According to data by worldometer, there are currently 5,26,563 active infections in the country with over 12,000 critical cases. The North American nation has successfully treated 36,948 patients as of April 14. The US Senate on March 26 passed the largest economic stimulus package of $2 trillion in US history. The disaster aid bill will help the government fight aftermath of the coronavirus crisis.

(Image Credit: AP)