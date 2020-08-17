US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy Issues 3-point Imperative That'll Help US Fight COVID

The 19th Surgeon General of the United States, Vivek Murthy, shared three key pointers that can help people of his country fight the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Vivek Hallegere Murthy, masks are lifesavers and the best way to beat the pandemic is to make universal mask mandates.

3 key points on masks and #COVID19:



1. Masks are low cost life savers.

2. We need universal mask mandates. Waiting for an outbreak to mask up is acting too late.

3. Our government should be making billions of good quality masks for the PUBLIC. They are a best buy (see #1). — Vivek Murthy (@vivek_murthy) August 15, 2020

In a tweet shared by Vivek Murthy, he asked people to turn to masks as they are low-cost lifesavers and that we shouldn't wait for a COVID-19 outbreak to make masks compulsory and it should be a universal mandate considering the situation. The 19th Surgeon General of the US also said that the US government should be making billions of good quality masks for the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Surgeon General's remarks come in the context of the controversy surrounding US President Donald Trump's meanderings on face-masks, wherein he had first refused to wear them or advise others to do so, and then later made a u-turn, at least when it comes to wearing them himself.

US' first Surgeon General of Indian Origin

Vivek Murthy, the 19th Surgeon General of the US, is a co-founder of VISIONS Worldwide which is aimed at spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS in the US and India. He also co-founded the Swasthya Community Health Partnership which is aimed at training women to work as community health workers in rural India. Vivek Murthy is also a founder of the Doctors for America and also served as U.S. Presidential Advisory Council on Prevention, Health Promotion, and Integrative and Public Health within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He also wrote a book titled 'Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World'.

