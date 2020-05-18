COVID-19: Victoria To Reopen Pubs, Cafes And Restaurants From June

Premier Daniel Andrews has reportedly announced pubs, cafes, and restaurants will be allowed to open in Victoria from next month as an initiative to reopen the hospitality sector after the coronavirus restrictions are eased. According to the reports, some of the key points will be taken into consideration where venues will have to be taken down with details to assist with contact tracing. The report said that the public bars and gaming areas will remain shut and food courts can serve takeaways. Andrews reportedly said that everyone who could work from home should continue to do so.

READ: Australia: Victorians Allowed To Host Five Guests As State Eases Lockdown Measures

Set of Rules

He reportedly added that the reopening would be subject to "a long and extensive set of rules" which covers matters such as cleaning, temperature checks, and screening of staff to make sure that they were not unwell. According to the international media reports, the venues will be required to take the contact details of every customer which will help with rapid contact tracing. As per reports, the authorities are warning to follow social distancing measures each person will need four square metres of space, and tables will need to be spaced at least 1.5 metres apart. Victoria, a state in the country’s southeast announced that its residents would be able to host a maximum of five people in their homes. According to reports, the new measures were effective from 11:59pm on May 12.

READ: Australia Welcomes Growing Support For Coronavirus Inquiry

Easing Restrictions

Elaborating further, State’s premier, Daniel Andrews reportedly said that all the allowed guests should either be a friend or a family member. He added that though there wasn’t any limit on how far people could travel, they weren’t permitted for an overnight stay. However, he warned that strict measures could be re-imposed in the case, a number of cases surged.

In addition to that, Victorians would also be allowed to meet outside in groups of ten. Called it a ‘safe, cautious and appropriate step’, Andrews also said that the new rules would allow people to go fishing, hiking, playing golf and walk-in groups if proper physical distance is maintained.

READ: COVID-19: Scott Morrison Says Australians Might Be Able To Travel Interstate By July

READ: Australian PM Scott Morrison On Virus Inquiry, China Trade

Image Credit: AP