Australia: Victorians allowed to host five guests as state eases lockdown measures

In the wake of declining coronavirus cases, Australia is set to ease down stringent social distancing measures from May 13. Meanwhile, Victoria, a state in the country’s southeast announced that its residents would be able to host a maximum of five people in their homes. According to reports, the new measures would be effective from 11:59pm on May 12.

Elaborating further, State’s premier, Daniel Andrews reportedly said that all the allowed guests should either be a friend or a family member. He added that though there wasn’t any limit on how far people could travel, they weren’t permitted for an overnight stay. However, he warned that strict measures could be re-imposed in the case, a number of cases surged.

In addition to that, Victorians would also be allowed to meet outside in groups of ten. Called it a ‘safe, cautious and appropriate step’, Andrews also said that the new rules would allow people to go fishing, hiking, playing golf and walk-in groups if proper physical distance is maintained.

According to reports, the state has also allowed several professional sporting codes including AFL to resume training from May 13. Also, community sports could also begin provided they follow ten-person limit, physical distancing and basic hygiene. In addendum, weddings with a maximum of 1ten guests are allowed to take place along with indoor funerals with twenty guests and Outdoor funerals with 30 guests.

Read: Australia To Ease Coronavirus Restrictions, PM Morrison Announces Three-step Plan

Read: Australia’s Most Populous States Hold Back From Relaxing Coronavirus Restrictions

Australia's three-step plan

On May 8, the country’s PM Scott Morrisson revealed a three-step plan, to ease down social distancing measures, which is expected to end in July. As of now, the Pacific nation has reported 6,970 cases of infection and 97 deaths. Morrison also highlighted that there were fewer than 20 infections each day adding the Australian states and territories had agreed on a road map to remove the curbs. He added that each step would likely be separation by four weeks. He said that states and territories would decide when to implement each step.

Read: Australia: No New Coronavirus Cases Recorded In New South Wales For The First Time

Read: Shane Warne Finds Ex-Australian Teammates' Baggy Green Cap Obsession 'sickening'

(Image credits: AP)