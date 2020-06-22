COVID-19: Trump Brags About US' Testing Capability As Cases Continue To Skyrocket

After passing bizarre comments on COVID-19's testing, US President Donald Trump on Monday bragged about the country's testing capability as cases are continuing to skyrocket. Taking to Twitter, he stated that Coronavirus testing in the United States is much "greater and advanced", and hence, it "makes it look like" they have more cases compared to other countries. He further asserted that his "message is very clear." This comes after Trump's comments on slowing down the COVID-19 testing in the country.

Our Coronavirus testing is so much greater (25 million tests) and so much more advanced, that it makes us look like we have more cases, especially proportionally, than other countries. My message on that is very clear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

On Saturday, while addressing an election rally in Oklahoma’s Tulsa, Donald Trump told his supporters that he had ordered the officials to slow down the testing for COVID-19 as it led to more number of cases. Calling testing a "double-edged sword", he said, “When you do testing to that extent you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people slow the testing down.” However, a White House official later had said that Trump was joking about his call for slowing down the testing.

Coronavirus crisis in the US

Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States is by far has recorded the highest COVID numbers, followed by Brazil, Russia, and India in that order. Currently, there are a total of 2,356,715 cases of coronavirus in the US, with around 122,248 deaths. Meanwhile, New York -- one of the worst-hit spots in the country, has seen a total of 31,215 deaths and over 411,264 COVID-19 positive cases.

