Trump Shows He Can Drink Glass Of Water Using Just One Arm; Crowd Goes Wild In Response

US President Donald Trump on Saturday confidently displayed his ability to drink water after he lifted the glass of water up in the air with his left arm busting speculations surrounding his health. During his rally in Tulsa on Saturday, Trump mocked the rumours surrounding his health after he waved a glass of water in the air for a good 30 seconds.

Over the last week, suspicions regarding Trump's health arose after he struggled to lift a glass during his speech at the US Military Academy on June 13. The video which has been widely circulating over social media saw Trump finding it difficult to lift a glass of water with his left hand after which he took the support of his right arm. Some experts had suggested that this could be a sign of 'neurological damage' that was 'concerning' enough to require a brain scan.

However, in Tulsa, Trump painted a different picture. The US President stated that during his speech at West Point, he had grown tired of saluting the cadets 'over 600 times' after which he found it difficult to lift the glass.

Read: Trump Slams Anti-racism Protests And Defends His Handling Of COVID-19 At Tulsa Rally

Read: Trump Struggles To Lift Glass Of Water With Right Arm, Uses Left Too; Video Sparks Concern

In the video that went viral from his Tulsa rally, Trump was seen waving the glass of water around for a while before taking a sip, earning a roar of applause from the attendees of the rally. Soon after he took another sip and tossed the rest of the water in the air, after which the crowd went wild giving the President, a standing applause with his name booming through the air.

Trump also addressed his unsteadiness as he walked down a set of stairs after concluding his speech to the graduates of the Army college last Sarurday blaming it on his 'leather bottom shoes,' which were 'not good for ramps.' Laughing it off Trump said that his uneasiness was visible because the ramp at West Point was more 'like an ice skating rink.' ''No way I can make it down that ramp without falling on my ass,' Trump said he told the general at the Army college.

Trump drinks some water. The crowd goes wild. pic.twitter.com/Sv9Z7GxrAV — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) June 21, 2020

Read: Trump Could Announce Foreign Workers' Visa Restrictions In Few Days: Report

And here's the previous video:

It appears the President cannot lift his right arm up enough to drink a glass of water. Something is up.



pic.twitter.com/NCrtSnxf9Y — David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) June 13, 2020

Read: Shiv Sena Asks PM Modi What He'll Do If Trump Loses Polls; Says 'most Nations With China'