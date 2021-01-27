'Cry Me A Cockroach': US Zoo Has An Unusual Fundraiser For Scorned Exes On Valentine's Day

With Valentine’s Day approaching, San Antonio Zoo in Texas has made a ‘special’ announcement of their unique fundraiser to help the scorned exes from 2020 name a cockroach after their exes in 2021 and have it fed to one of the zoo’s animal. ‘Cry Me a Cockroach’ campaign will allow the individuals to purchase a cockroach for $5 or a dead frozen rat for $25 and serve it to any of the birds, reptiles and mammals in the zoo as a meal for vengeance. According to San Antonio’s fundraiser update, the zoo workers provide an option to feed the rat to a predatory reptile such as a snake if the ex has been annoying to a greater degree. Additionally, the zoo also gives an option to serve the cockroach to vegetarian animals to get a low degree of revenge.

“Back by popular demand!” the zoo wrote in an update, adding that the San Antonio Zoo decided to return to with the second annual fundraiser event which is a "perfect remedy for your broken heart". In 2021, the zoo added to its list of options to symbolically purchase a herbivore for cringeworthy roommates who never pick up themselves or a bad company that one got stuck with during the quarantine for $5 to feed to a vegetarian animal. “On Valentine’s Day, February 14th, we will be showing our ‘Cry Me A Cockroach!’ feeding frenzy on our social media pages! Birds, reptiles, and mammals from San Antonio Zoo will join in on this feast,” the Texas zoo informed, providing a ‘purchase now’ option.

Read: Bird Flu Confirmed In Owl Found Dead In Delhi Zoo

Read: 'Please Wish Hudo': Cincinnati Zoo Wishes Komodo Dragon On His Birthday | Watch

Cry Me A Cockroach is baaaaack! Take this opportunity for revenge and name a roach, rat or leafy greens after your ex, and we'll feed it to our animals on Facebook!



To name your roach, rat or leafy greens after your ex visit: https://t.co/yATE8Jqdj8#CryMeACockRoach pic.twitter.com/MozFshchrT — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) January 19, 2021

Choose from 50,000 cockroaches species

Last year, similarly, a zoo in New York, Bronx Zoo rolled out a unique offer to allow people to name a cockroach after their exes and feed it to a meerkat LIVE on the camera. In its valentine’s special ‘Name a roach’ programme, the zoo offered the individuals to buy the critter from across 50,000 cockroaches species for $15, then feed it to a reptile. In the UK, Hemsley Conservation Centre started a fundraiser to name a cockroach after a vicious ex or a current lovebug for £1.50 and get it served to a zoo animal. In an update, the conservation centre said that the proceeds from the campaign would go as donations and the individuals that make purchases would be given a certificate and goodies such as a roach sock or a roach candle.

Read: Snow Swept Across English Zoo, Netizens React To The 'winter Wonderland'

Read: San Diego Zoo Gorillas Close To Full Recovery From COVID-19