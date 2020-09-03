Illusionist David Blaine Flies 25,000ft In The Air With 52 Helium Balloons; Watch Video

American illusionist David Blaine performed his latest stunt as a part of which he flew 25,000 ft high in the air using 52 helium balloons. Reports suggest that Blaine is known for performing such daring stunts and he has broken several records for the same. After performing his latest stunt in Arizona, Blaine reportedly said that it felt like magic as he was floating in the air. He termed his latest stunt as ‘Ascension’.

The stunt was live streamed by YouTube and it has set a new record as the most-watched YouTube Originals live event with over 770,000 viewers. The video has now been uploaded on YouTube at Blaine’s official channel. The 2 hours and 58 minutes long video begins with Blaine entering the site of where the stunt is supposed to take place with his daughter as he explains to her what he is going to do. As Blaine begins with the stunt, he can be seen dropping small weights in order to speed his ascent. After going beyond 24,000 ft, Blaine finally released himself as he made use of a parachute. He was seen making a smooth landing. Blaine is accompanied by his entire team who kept advising him about the weather conditions and his team also told him when to use the parachute. After making the landing, Blaine can be heard saying, “Wow, that was awesome”. Reports suggest that Blaine had trained himself for this stunt for 2 years.

Absolutely thrilled by the video, the netizens have bombarded the comment section. The video has managed to invite 6,663,545 views and 12,925 comments. The video has been uploaded with some interesting information as it read, "David Blaine redefines magic once again for an unprecedented live event at a time when the world could use a positive distraction. Bringing wonder, hope and untethered possibility, David tackles his most ambitious and revolutionary feat yet".

(Image Credits: Youtube/DavidBlaine)