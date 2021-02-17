Democrat Sues Donald Trump And Rudy Giuliani Over US Capitol Violence

US Representative for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District Bennie Thompson has sued Former President Donald Trump and attorney Rudy Giuliani for allegedly aligning with far right groups to exhort the January 6 Capitol violence. In a lawsuit filed on January 16, Thompson accused both the Republicans of conspiring with Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to coerce the Congress into not accepting Joe Biden’s electoral victory. The lawsuit filed by the Democrat marks the first civil action filed on Trump pertaining to the mob violence.

Trump, who jeopardized America’s transition of power by not conceding to poll results, was impeached by the House for inciting the Capitol violence. However, he was acquitted in the Senate for the charges which could have prevented him from taking any public office ever again. Giuliani, a fervent ally of Trump, meanwhile, has been accused of spreading election-related conspiracy theories.

What happens next?

If the case proceeds, it would mean the former President and others would be subject to discovery and depositions, potentially exposing details and evidence that weren't released during the Senate impeachment trial. In his lawsuit, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee also cited a federal statute passed after US Civil war that allows civil actions to be brought against people who “use "force, intimidation, or threat" to prevent anyone from upholding the duties of their office. Additionally, he also highlighted all Trump’s speeches and tweets which eventually mobilized his supporters to attack the Capitol Complex.

The Former United States President Donald Trump on Saturday has been acquitted in his unprecedented second impeachment trial for inciting violence on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Over a month after the Capitol violence, the Senate assembled for a rare weekend session to deliver its verdict, voting while armed National Guard troops continued to stand their posts outside the iconic building. Trump is the only president to has been impeached twice. The former Republican President was impeached by the House of Representatives by 232-197 votes on January 13 over ‘Incitement of insurrection’. Meanwhile, in the aftermath of acquittal Trump said that his political movement to Make America Great Again had just begun.