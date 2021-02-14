Last Updated:

Acquittal And Anger: Key Highlights Of Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial In Pictures

Former US President Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial led to his acquittal on Saturday, February 13 after Democrats fell short of 10 votes.

Trump Impeachment
While a majority of Republicans lambasted Trump’s sordid act, they failed to side with democrats, many citing Constitutional provisions, others for political survival. 

Trump Impeachment
Trump’s Jan. 6 speech did not alone incite his supporters to storm the Capitol, Democrats said. The speech, rather, was the culmination of a monthslong campaign by Trump that primed the violence. 

Trump Impeachment
The impeachment managers argued that even before the November 3 vote, Trump had asserted that he could only lose through voter fraud.

Trump Impeachment
Trump filed multiple lawsuits and refused to concede sending the otherwise peaceful transition of power into jeopardy. He and his allies also presented multiple conspiracy theories.

Trump Impeachment
Trump’s attorneys blasted the impeachment as a “complete charade” imposed on the country by an opposition party “obsessed with impeaching Mr. Trump from the very beginning of his term.” 

Trump Impeachment
His attorneys argued that the Mob attack was not a result of Trump’s campaigns but was rooted in Democrats inability to curb the Black Lives Matter Protests that started last year

Trump Impeachment
In his closing arguments, attorney Michael van der Veen highlighted that the then President was just exercising his right bestowed upon him by the First Amendment of US Constitution.

Trump Impeachment
The day was expected to proceed quickly to a final vote. But late Friday, a statement from a Republican congresswoman scrambled proceedings.

Trump Impeachment
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler detailed a conversation she had with Kevin McCarthy following the Jan 6. attack that revealed Trump was uninterested in quelling the mob as it rampaged through Capitol. 

