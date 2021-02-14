Acquittal And Anger: Key Highlights Of Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial In Pictures

Quick links:
While a majority of Republicans lambasted Trump’s sordid act, they failed to side with democrats, many citing Constitutional provisions, others for political survival.
Trump’s Jan. 6 speech did not alone incite his supporters to storm the Capitol, Democrats said. The speech, rather, was the culmination of a monthslong campaign by Trump that primed the violence.
The impeachment managers argued that even before the November 3 vote, Trump had asserted that he could only lose through voter fraud.
Trump filed multiple lawsuits and refused to concede sending the otherwise peaceful transition of power into jeopardy. He and his allies also presented multiple conspiracy theories.
Trump’s attorneys blasted the impeachment as a “complete charade” imposed on the country by an opposition party “obsessed with impeaching Mr. Trump from the very beginning of his term.”
His attorneys argued that the Mob attack was not a result of Trump’s campaigns but was rooted in Democrats inability to curb the Black Lives Matter Protests that started last year
In his closing arguments, attorney Michael van der Veen highlighted that the then President was just exercising his right bestowed upon him by the First Amendment of US Constitution.
The day was expected to proceed quickly to a final vote. But late Friday, a statement from a Republican congresswoman scrambled proceedings.