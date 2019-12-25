The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Trump Mocked As White House Uses Advent Calendar To Promote Hanukkah

Rest of the World News

Trump administration observed Hanukkah on Dec 22 at the White House and posted a trivia question on Twitter but ended up offending many people around the world.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

White House observed Hanukkah on December 22 and posted a trivia question on Twitter but ended up offending many people around the world. White House staffer asked a simple question about lighting the National Menorah by a US President but inserted a link of an advent calendar to find out. Since the advent calendar is associated with the Christian holiday of Christmas and has nothing to do with Hanukkah, the link was a blunder.

Read: Trump Says, "Only A 'beautiful Card' For First Lady Melania On Christmas"

Netizens school staffers

Social media quickly noticed the error and schooled the Trump administration calling it sheer ‘incompetence’. “Hanukkah and Advent? Say what? And why, on the first night, are all the Menorah candles lit? Oh, I forgot, the White House is now filled with people who have no idea what they are doing. What's next? A creche with the baby Rudolph?” tweeted Pulitzer winner David Cay Johnston. “Everything he says to Jews is meant for Christians,” wrote another user. Take a look at other Twitter reactions:

Read: There Was An Impasse': Editor Of Leading Publication Resigns Over Defending Trump

Recently, Trump was mocked for his statement where he had claimed that there was no impeachment. Speaking at a student rally in Florida, Trump said, “They had nothing. There is no crime. There's no nothing. Even their people said that there was no crime. In fact, there's no impeachment. Their own lawyer said that there's no impeachment. What are we doing here? The world is watching.” Social media latched on to the baseless claims of ‘no impeachment’ since he was impeached by the Democrats-controlled House on two separate charges of abuse of power and obstruction to Congress. “if we're just going to go ahead and deny actual reality now, then can we just pretend he's not president,” tweeted a user.

Read: Donald Trump Hopeful Of Nice 'Christmas Gift' From North Korea

Read: Donald Trump Attends Christmas Eve Service, Hopes For A 'great Year'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO VAJPAYEE
GVL NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS OWAISI
BOLLYWOOD WISHES A MERRY CHRISTMAS
RAVI KISHAN SLAMS ARUNDHATI
SHARAD PAWAR IS THACKERAY'S TEACHER