Trump Mocked As White House Uses Advent Calendar To Promote Hanukkah

White House observed Hanukkah on December 22 and posted a trivia question on Twitter but ended up offending many people around the world. White House staffer asked a simple question about lighting the National Menorah by a US President but inserted a link of an advent calendar to find out. Since the advent calendar is associated with the Christian holiday of Christmas and has nothing to do with Hanukkah, the link was a blunder.

Who was the first president to observe Hanukkah by lighting the National Menorah in a ceremony in Lafayette Park?



Find out on the Advent Calendar! https://t.co/lchzvlRI3J pic.twitter.com/AeHzM61DtO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2019

Read: Trump Says, "Only A 'beautiful Card' For First Lady Melania On Christmas"

Netizens school staffers

Social media quickly noticed the error and schooled the Trump administration calling it sheer ‘incompetence’. “Hanukkah and Advent? Say what? And why, on the first night, are all the Menorah candles lit? Oh, I forgot, the White House is now filled with people who have no idea what they are doing. What's next? A creche with the baby Rudolph?” tweeted Pulitzer winner David Cay Johnston. “Everything he says to Jews is meant for Christians,” wrote another user. Take a look at other Twitter reactions:

Why are you using Hanukkah to promote an advent calendar?



Frankly, our Jewish community doesn't care how Trump "observes" Hanukkah when he pushes antisemitic conspiracy theories, calls us disloyal, embraces white nationalism, & attacks our Black, Muslim, & immigrant family. Bye. https://t.co/qZeWmGPKI8 — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) December 23, 2019

LOL Advent calendar for Hanukkah.

Look up what Advent is, you incompetent bozos. https://t.co/SxmciHFnib — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) December 23, 2019

Advent...Christian

Hanukkah...Jewish

The incompetence in this White House is breathtaking.@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/eaI7gJrQzb — Eloise 🌊⚓🌊⚓🌊⚓🌊⚓🌊 (@ElNoPower) December 23, 2019

Read: There Was An Impasse': Editor Of Leading Publication Resigns Over Defending Trump

Recently, Trump was mocked for his statement where he had claimed that there was no impeachment. Speaking at a student rally in Florida, Trump said, “They had nothing. There is no crime. There's no nothing. Even their people said that there was no crime. In fact, there's no impeachment. Their own lawyer said that there's no impeachment. What are we doing here? The world is watching.” Social media latched on to the baseless claims of ‘no impeachment’ since he was impeached by the Democrats-controlled House on two separate charges of abuse of power and obstruction to Congress. “if we're just going to go ahead and deny actual reality now, then can we just pretend he's not president,” tweeted a user.

Read: Donald Trump Hopeful Of Nice 'Christmas Gift' From North Korea

Read: Donald Trump Attends Christmas Eve Service, Hopes For A 'great Year'