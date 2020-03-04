The Debate
Super Tuesday: Trump Calls Results 'complete Destruction' Of Mike Bloomberg's Reputation

US News

As the biggest day in the US elections came to an end with the Super Tuesday, Donald Trump took a dig on Democratic presidential candidate, Mike Bloomberg.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Super Tuesday

As the biggest day in the US presidential elections came to an end with the Super Tuesday, Donald Trump took a dig on Democratic presidential hopeful, Mike Bloomberg on March 3. Not only did Trump call Bloomberg as the “biggest loser” by not winning any state in the Democratic primary but also target the $700 million Bloomberg's campaign invested in advertising. According to the Republican US President, it was “money down the drain” as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders stole the show by winning in nine and four states in Democratic primaries. According to Trump, the Super Tuesday results were a "complete destruction" of Bloomberg's reputation. 

Read - Biden Surges Nationwide On Super Tuesday

'Dirty fingers'

Apart from mocking the billionaire for not standing as a winner in a single state, Trump also posted a video of Bloomberg eating food from a go-to box and then licking his fingers. The US President asked him to not lick his “dirty fingers” and called it “dangerous” amid the increasing dread of coronavirus.

It seemed that Trump who remained victorious at the Republican side paid close attention to the happenings of Democratic presidential hopeful. The US President also mocked Elizabeth Warren for losing who according to him, should drink beer with her husband at home. 

Read - Super Tuesday: Here Are All The Results Of Democratic Primaries

Read - Joe Biden Hails Super Tuesday, Calls It 'good Night' After Winning 9 States

Meanwhile, former US Vice President, and the Democratic frontrunner for Super Tuesday, Joe Biden hailed it as a “good night” on March 3. With initial wins by Bernie Sanders in Iowa and North Hampshire, and Nevada all speculations of Biden lagging behind in the presidential race for the White House were put to rest as he is projected to win in at least nine primaries out of total 14 which went out voting for Super Tuesday. While addressing the cheering crowd in Los Angeles, Biden roared that the night is “getting even better” as Sanders was projected to win in only four states. 

"It's a good night and it seems to be getting even better! They don't call it Super Tuesday for nothing," Biden said

Read - Joe Biden Scores Victory In Virginia On Super Tuesday, Projected To Win North Carolina

First Published:
COMMENT
