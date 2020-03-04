Mike Bloomberg Drops Out From US Presidential Race To "defeat Trump", Will Back Joe Biden

In a massive development on Wednesday, Mike Bloomberg has dropped out of the presidential race, and has said that he will endorse another Democratic frontrunner, Joe Biden. Releasing a statement, Bloomberg has said that he entered the race to defeat Donald Trump and he is leaving the race for the same reason. He has added that staying in the race would make the "goal more difficult." His announcement comes after Super Tuesday results, in which he failed to win in any states, except in tiny American Samoa.

In his statement, Bloomberg has added that his objective is "victory in November" and he is not running away from "the most important political fight." Calling Biden the "best shot" candidate to defeat Trump, he said he will back "his friend and a great American".

Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I'm leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It's clear that is my friend and a great American, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/cNJDIQHS75 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 4, 2020

Super Tuesday results

In what is the most consequential night of the 2020 presidential race so far, former vice-president Joe Biden reclaimed his frontrunner status in the Democratic race, winning in at least nine of the 14 states, including Texas and Massachusetts, the home state of Elizabeth Warren, another contender. Bernie Sanders, the leftwing Vermont senator who is Biden’s main competitor, is ahead in California. Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, won four delegates from American Samoa and has now pulled back despite spending around $500 million. A day ahead of Super Tuesday, both Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar also pulled out of the race and said that they will back Biden. Suddenly, after Super Tuesday, the Democratic race that had featured more than a half dozen candidates last week turned into a straight contest between Biden and Sanders - both having starkly different views regarding the future of United States of America - with Warren a distant third.

Please chip in a few dollars to help us win this thing: https://t.co/Fxrb2ujqWM pic.twitter.com/AOwK3JKR2i — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020

