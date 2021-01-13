Amy Schumer Calls Out Youtube For Giving Donald Trump A 'platform To Spread Lies'

Amy Schumer is in complete disagreement with outgoing President Donald Trump not being banned from the streaming platform Youtube. After Twitter, Facebook and Instagram banned Trump, Schumer took to Twitter to strongly oppose Youtube from allowing the outgoing president to have access to their site. She also tagged the CEO of Youtube to raise her voice.

Amy Schumer took to Twitter and mentioned Youtube saying that the site is giving Donald Trump a platform to spread lies and conspiracies. She added that with over 4,000 videos and 800 million views, the outgoing president is still getting his ‘stop the steal’ message out through his channel. The actor mentioned that it needs to stop. She also urged people to retweet this message so that Youtube takes an action against Donald Trump.

.@YouTube is giving Trump the platform to spread lies and conspiracies. With over 4,000 videos and 800 million views, he’s still getting his ‘stop the steal’ message out through his channel. It needs to stop.



RT to tell @google, @Youtube, @susanwojcicki to #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/72E6vDtLqD — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) January 12, 2021

Also Read| Donald Trump should be removed from 'Home Alone 2', demand fans on Twitter

Sacha Baron Cohen slams Youtube and Google for not banning Donald Trump

Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen has also taken to Twitter in order to urge officials namely Susan Wojcicki and Sundar Pichai to ban President Donald Trump from their video sharing service, YouTube. He tagged the two CEOs in a tweet which saw him requesting the two to take down the outgoing President's YouTube account for good after all the other social media platforms have either restricted his activities on their platform or permanently suspended him for the same. Sacha Baron Cohen considers banning Trump from using every social media platform as a necessary step towards saving democracy.

Virtually every social media company has removed Trump...EXCEPT YouTube.



Trump's YouTube channel is STILL showing videos of his election lies to MILLIONS of people!



Retweet and tell @Google, @sundarpichai, @YouTube, @SusanWojcicki--do the right thing! #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/GHiUJqnTbw — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 11, 2021

Also Read| US House passes non-binding resolution urging VP Pence to remove President Donald Trump

What happened to Donald Trump's Twitter

Trump's Twitter handle has been permanently banned owing to the repeated violations of the platform's policy by the president, including the recurrent posting of unfounded claims about a "rigged election". Ever since Trump lost the election to Joe Biden, he has been continuously levelling baseless allegations, claiming election fraud and irregularities, often sharing conspiracy theories on Twitter. On several occasions, Twitter had to flag Trump's posts regarding the election, often attaching a warning underneath, saying the "above-mentioned information is inaccurate" or "please visit the official election website for more information about the presidential polls".

Also Read| Donald Trump Banned By Twitter: Chrissy Teigen, Padma Lakshmi, Others React

Also Read| Sacha Baron Cohen Wants Donald Trump To Be Banned From YouTube After Facebook & Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.