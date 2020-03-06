The Debate
Donald Trump 'falsely' Blames Obama For Coronavirus Test Kit Shortage

US News

Donald Trump criticised the administration of former US President Barack Obama at a coronavirus briefing with the airline chief executives officers on March 5.

Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump criticised the administration of former US President Barack Obama at a coronavirus briefing with the airline chief executives officers on March 5. Over criticism mounting on Trump administration for its testing of citizens as it battles the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the US President said that the last administration made a decision on medical tests that turned out to be “very detrimental” to present situation. However, again applauding his own leadership, Trump said that his administration overwrote the previous decision in order to make testing more “accurate and rapid fashion”.

Read - 'Liar': Donald Trump Said He Has Not 'touched His Face In Weeks', Photo Proves Otherwise

In the gathering, Trump had joked about how he has not touched his face in weeks and said “I miss it”, however, an image has emerged which proves otherwise. While the comments were made on March 3, the image showing the US President resting his face on his hand is apparently from March 2. 

With the increasing panic in the US of the deadly coronavirus which has infected 226 people and claimed at least 13 lives in the country, Trump had earlier advised to avoid touching face and to become a 'germophobe' like him. Since the image of Trump touching his face is making rounds on the internet, netizens are also calling him a “liar”.

Read - Donald Trump Admits Coronavirus Outbreak 'certainly Might Impact' US Economy

Virus outbreak may 'certainly' impact economy

After applauding his own administration for handling the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the United States President Donald Trump has confessed on March 5 that “certainly” might have an impact on the country's economy. While appearing at his first town hall meeting of the 2020 election season, an event conducted by an international broadcaster before an audience in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Trump has said that the fatal virus can hurt the economy, but later added that he “likes” that American people are now spending money in the country. 

As the total confirmed cases of coronavirus reach at least 226 in the United States with 13 deaths, Trump claims that “it's all going to work out”. While urging people to remain calm, the US President claimed that his administration has “plans for every single possibility”. However, Trump also hoped that the epidemic “doesn't last too long”. COVID-19 has now spread to over 70 countries and also taken a toll on the stock market while raising fears of an economic dip as Trump campaigns for a second term in the office.

Read - Donald Trump Says ‘haven't Touched My Face In Weeks’ Amid Coronavirus Dread

Read - Donald Trump Calls Mike Bloomberg 'unsanitary' For Licking Fingers, Deletes Tweet Later
 

