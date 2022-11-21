Donald Trump Calls Midterm Polls 'rigged'; Ignores Twitter Despite Account Being Restored

Although Donald Trump's Twitter account is now back up, thanks to Elon Musk's decision to reinstate the former President's account, Trump appears unwilling to use the platform. Donald Trump continues to use Truth Social instead of Twitter and he recently wrote on the platform that the US' Justice Department and FBI are being weaponized to protect Joe Biden and his "criminal" son. Trump went on to claim that the entire system in the US is rigged, and tainted and that even the elections in the US are rigged.

"Our Country has never seen a Weaponized "Justice" Department, and FBI, like they are witnessing right now. They are doing everything they can, much of it unlawful, to protect an incompetent and corrupt President, and his drug-addicted criminal son. The system is Tainted and Rigged, just like our Elections are Tainted and Rigged, and just like our Border is for sale to the highest bidder, OPEN, and a disgrace to humanity. In the meantime, our Country is failing at a level never seen before!!!," Trump wrote. Earlier, when Trump was attending a virtual gathering of Jewish Republicans, he was asked what he thinks about Elon Musk's poll on Twitter. The poll was about whether Trump's Twitter account should be reinstated. Trump replied by saying he heard about the poll but added that he does not see any reason to return to Twitter.

Trump won't be using Twitter?

"I do like him... you know he's a character and again, I like characters. He did put up a poll and it was very overwhelming... but I have something called... Truth Social," Trump said when he was asked about Elon Musk. On the question of returning to Twitter, he said that "I don't see it because I don't see any reason for it." Musk has poked fun at Trump's refusal to use Twitter by suggesting that the former president is making a lot of effort to resist the temptation to use Twitter. It is unclear if Trump will not use Twitter even when the 2024 election nears, as Twitter has much more reach and impact than Truth Social. It is possible that Trump will just write on Truth Social and his social media team will disseminate those statements from his Twitter account.