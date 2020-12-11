Donald Trump instructs US agencies to use single logo for all foreign assistance

US President Donald Trump on December 10 (local time) signed an executive order directing agencies of the government to use a single logo on all US Foreign Assistance. Trump’s re-branding efforts come as he has just a month left in the White House before Joe Biden takes over. Apart from rebranding, Trump recently pardoned Michael Flynn and has even urged North Korean leader to resume denuclearisation talks, thereby, squeezing every bit of power in his last days.

One Single logo

At present, more than 20 federal American agencies, deliver foreign Assitance around the world under their individual brands and logos. Citing the need of a single logo, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, stated that it would not only elevate US engagement with partner nations but also underscore the length and breadth of “American taxpayer’s generosity.” It would also enhance support for individuals and communities around the world.

Citing that the US was the largest foreign aid donor in the world, she added that different logos have led to "diminished recognition" of American support. State Secretary Mike Pompeo and the Administrator of US Agencies for Internal Development have been tasked with the development and coordination of the new branding policy.

"The lack of a coherent branding policy has diminished the recognition of the American people's generosity. Many beneficiaries of our aid do not realize the life-saving products, programs, services, goods, and materials they receive are paid for by citizens of the United States," said McEnany.

In another development, US Deputy Secretary of State has appealed to the North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un to return to the negotiation table for denuclearisation talks as he expressed disappointment over stalled Pyongyang and Washington dialogues. Stephen Biegun, who is in Seoul this week to meet officials, said at a state conference that the US would like to encourage the North Korean leader to spearhead the talks to denuclearise Pyongyang, citing the ‘lack of progress’.

